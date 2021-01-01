Bihar News: How did the Bihar floods change from two and a half months to two and a half days?

Highlights Water scarcity in dozens of districts of Bihar

Floodwaters infiltrated houses around Patna

Doubling the affected area during flood control

Patna

Dozens of districts in Bihar have been devastated by the floods. Who cares about the border, now the capital Patna is in danger. Although it may not have happened in the city, the people outside are very upset. In many places, houses have been flooded.

Flood water in 73 lakh hectares in Bihar

Not only Bihar but also other states in the country are facing or facing the problem of floods. All governments strive for flood management. Millions and crores of rupees are spent but the situation has not changed significantly. India’s flood-prone area was 2.5 million hectares in 1952, which has now doubled to 500 million hectares. The flood affected area in Bihar has increased from 25 lakh hectares to 73 lakh hectares. The attitude of governments is changing over time. There was talk of flood control in the past. Now flood management is done. But there is talk of living with it.

What did the experts say about the ramparts?

In 1333 In, the Chief Engineer of Bihar, Capt. GF Hall had said that, whether the embankment was built or remained as it is, we are still calling for catastrophic disasters for the future. But 85 years before GF Hall (in 1900), the English engineer Wilburn English, after retiring, had said, How do we let nature do its will? Nature made us naked and we invented clothes. Invented umbrellas to protect from rain and sun. Remove sand from a field filled with nature. So this change has to be accepted. “We did not try to cover the sky to avoid the sun,” said Dinesh Mishra, a well-known water expert. We have to remember the limitations of science.

‘Building dams is like challenging rivers’

According to Dinesh Mishra, Capt. Husrat, a British-era engineer who made big deals on dams built on the banks of the Hwangho River in China and the Mississippi River in the United States. He had said that building the rivers in such a way is like challenging them, they do not leave without taking revenge. In fact, the main function of rivers is to divert rainwater from the catchment area to another large river and then to the sea. Building land by expanding the belt, maintaining the fertility of the agricultural sector and maintaining the sustainability of groundwater. But as the population and needs increased, so did the efforts to control nature. Tampering with rivers led to destruction and crisis.

The flood of welcome turned into crisis …

Roads, railways, canals and hydropower projects were built in the name of development. Dams were built in the name of flood protection. They benefited, he can’t deny. Water expert Dinesh Mishra said the waterway was obstructed in the name of facilities. The floods of two and a half days are now more than two and a half months. Survivors and property and property damage began to occur more than usual. Man did all this in the name of development. Where river water was prevented from spreading, soil fertility decreased. Groundwater quality and quantity were affected. The flood of welcome turned into crisis.

Drainage must be arranged

Drainage should have been provided in case of excess water. Water began to be built in the name of development. In the name of development, indiscriminate structures tend to snatch everything from nature. Even the rivers keep counting them. As a result, floods were not controlled but turned into floods. The flood prone area is increasing.

