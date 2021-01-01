Bihar News: Independence Day Patna Gandhi Maidan Nitish Kumar will fly the tricolor

Highlights The country was in the throes of Independence Day celebrations

Security has been beefed up at all major locations

Prime Minister Modi will hoist the national flag in Delhi

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will fly the tricolor in Patna

Patna

The country is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will hoist the flag at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. All his preparations have been completed.

Everything is fine at Gandhi Maidan in Patna

Security is tight at Gandhi Maidan in Patna for the Independence Day celebrations. The special branch has taken over the security of Gandhi Maidan. Preparations for the Independence Day parade are complete. The final parade rehearsal also took place on Friday. A parade of 13 pieces and a glimpse of the eight sections will be the center of attraction at the ceremony. CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BMP Men, BMP Women, District Armed Forces Men, District Armed Forces Women, Home Defense Force Urban, Home Defense Force Rural, Swan Squad and Fire Brigade participating in the parade.

The vision of Nitish Kumar government will be seen in the tableau

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s vision will be seen in the tableau. There is a special emphasis on social reform and change. There are many attractive glimpses to be seen today including Honda practice, alcohol ban, Tika Express. Of these: –

Registration Excise and Protest Department’s flag will be on alcohol ban. The Social Welfare Department of Mahila Vikas Mahamandal will focus on social dialogue against child marriage and dowry abuse. The co-op will be based on Bihari vegetables in each dish. There will be a tableau of Khadi based industries in Bihar. A glimpse of the Directorate of Tourism will be at Kesaria Stupa and Lauria Nandangad. The girl will read the tableau of Bihar education project, grow up on Bihar. The state health committee’s jhanka will be based on Tika Express. A glimpse of the Rural Development Department will be based on water-life-greenery.

Flag hoisting at Gandhi Maidan at 9 am

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will hoist the flag at 8 am. Many government officials will also be present. They will be entered through gate number one of Gandhi Maidan. From there the cavalry will take them to the stage. This year, only those who have an admission pass will be admitted to the Gandhi Maidan ceremony. Three thousand people have been invited for the ceremony this time.

