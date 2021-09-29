Bihar News: Is Tejaswi Yadav scared of Kanhaiya Kumar’s Congress entering Bihar by-election 2021?

After all, how did Tejaswi Yadav declare RJD candidate in Bihar by-election without the consent of Congress? Apart from the BJP, the Congress is the only major ally in Bihar. The rest of the left, however, has a slightly different approach. In such a situation, is Tejaswi’s decision part of the politics of keeping Kanhaiya short?

Tejaswi scares Kanhaiya!

Speaking about the seedlings of young leaders in Bihar, the smoke of politics was swirling between Chirag and Tejaswi after Kanhaiya sided with the CPI. But Chirag is still engaged with Kaka Paras in both family and political battles. In such a situation, it would be easy for Tejaswi to play on the front foot, as he has the support of Lalu even after the rebellion of his brother Tej Pratap. But suddenly the Congress included Kanhaiya on its side and made this axis triangular.

Bihar News: Kanhaiya’s hand with Rahul Baba, how well can he do for Congress in Bihar?According to sources, it is certain that the Congress will soon enter Kanhaiya in Bihar. In such a scenario, Bihar by-election is the most favorable time to show your state in front of Tejaswi. Perhaps that is why Tejaswi declared his candidature for both the Bihar Assembly by-elections without the consent of the Congress.

Is Tejaswi Kanhaiya accepting the challenge?

Is Tejaswi challenging Kanhaiya? The question is also reinforced by an old statement by Mukesh Sahni, a former ally of the BJP and now part of the NDA government in Bihar. When Sahni severed ties with the BJP in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, he openly accused Tejaswi of not wanting to see anyone move forward as a young leader. In such a scenario, the Congress will not spare any effort to give Tejaswi another option in the name of Kanhaiya.

Is Kanhaiya becoming the President of Bihar Congress? Party spokespersons blushed when they heard the question.

What can be the bet of Congress?

According to sources, Kanhaiya will be made the face of the party instead of being the president of the Bihar Pradesh Congress. It is also rumored that if the Congress announces its independent candidates for both the seats, Kanhaiya will be fielded and his party will get a big boost in the same way.

If that happens, Kanhaiya will stand directly in front of Tejaswi. In national politics, BJP is a big brand of Congress (brand is another big national party). In such a scenario, Kanhaiya will not only benefit, but the Congress will also hit two targets with one arrow. Well, this is politics and anything is possible here.