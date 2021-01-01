Bihar News: JDU MLA Gopal Mandal is walking around wearing underwear in Rajdhani Express: JDU MLA Gopal Mandal scammed Ganji underwear in comfort …

JDU MLA Narendra Kumar Neeraj alias Gopal Mandal is tightening. An FIR has been lodged at Arra railway station for allegedly abusing a passenger for walking and protesting in a ganji-underwear on a train. The case was registered after a statement filed in Delhi on behalf of the complainant passenger was received by e-mail. The MLA has been accused of disorderly conduct, abusive language and atrocities against Dalits in public places.

Lawsuit against MLA at GRP Police Station, Arah

An FIR was lodged against Bhojpur MLA Gopal Mandal at the GRP police station. While traveling in the 02309 Tejas Rajdhani Express from Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi, a Scheduled Caste passenger wearing a vest and underwear was allegedly assaulted. An FIR was lodged against four persons, including JDU MLA Gopal Mandal, at Ara GRP police station. Zero FIR was received by e-mail from New Delhi to Superintendent of Police (Railways) Vikas Burman. At the suggestion of SP Rail Vikas Burman, an FIR was registered against JDU MLAs Gopal Mandal, Kunal Singh, Dilip Kumar and Vijay Mandal under Section 504/290/379/34 SC / ST Act No. 76/21 IPC in Arra GRP. .



The Ara GRP launched an investigation into the matter

Patna Zone Railway SP Vikas Burman said the complaint was filed by complainant Pralhad Paswan at the New Delhi station. He is accused of assault, looting of gold jewelery, abusive language and using racial slurs. Police have launched an investigation and further action is being taken. Eyewitnesses are being called to testify in the case. Now that the FIR has been registered, the problems of JDU MLA Gopal Mandal may increase.

There was a cannabis-underwear scam in Bijia

Pralhad Paswan, a resident of Jehanabad, said in his written application at the New Delhi railway station that the incident took place on September 2 at 8:26 pm. At that time, the train was crossing Bihiya station of Ara. Neeraj Kumar Mandal alias Gopal Mandal was traveling with 3 other companions. All the passengers were resting on their berths, while the MLAs were going to the bathroom wearing vests and underwear. In the meantime I told them that women are also traveling in this train. Please wrap your handkerchief. Hearing this, the MLAs got angry.

What are the allegations against Gopal Mandal?

He started abusing me in front of people sitting in the train with my companions and snatched my gold chain and gold ring on both fingers of both hands. He insulted me in front of the people sitting in the train by saying racist words to me. Throw dirty water in my mouth. Everyone, including the Honorable MLA, was under the influence of alcohol. People on the train intervened and calmed the quarrel. After the train reached Delhi, the complainant submitted a written application to the GRP at the Delhi station. He was then booked and sent to the Railway SP, Patna. A case has now been registered at the Araha GRP police station.