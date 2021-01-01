Bihar News: Jharkhand Namaz issue reached Bihar bjp mla Demand for room for Hanuman Chalisa jdu objected: Jharkhand Namaz issue reached Bihar … BJP MLA demanded room for Hanuman Chalisa … JDU objected

Politics has intensified in Bihar after the Jharkhand Assembly was given a separate room for prayers. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs are now demanding a room in the Bihar Assembly to recite Hanuman Chalisa.

‘Hanuman Chalisa and a place for prayer’

BJP’s Bisfi (Madhubani) MLA Haribhushan Thakur said that the manner in which the room has been allotted for prayers in the Jharkhand Assembly is not right anywhere in politics. BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur said that in the idea of ​​a secular state and nation, power cannot give comfort to religion. He further said that if room has been provided for Namaz, then room should be provided for Hanuman Chalisa and prayers. This is our demand to the government. He said appeasement should not be discussed.

The JDU objected to the BJP MLA’s demand

Should this happen in Bihar Assembly? When asked, he said it shouldn’t happen anywhere. If this happens, room should also be provided for reading Hanuman Chalisa. The Janata Dal (United), which runs the BJP-backed government here, has objected to the BJP MLA’s demand. JDU MLC Ghulam Ghaus said that people of all religions are equal in the country. Giving many examples, he said that people of all religions have always lived together.

Neither liberalism nor racism – Ghulam Gauss

Ghulam Ghaus said that this country has a very proud tradition. We can pray anywhere. Advising the people, he said such matters should not be made a political issue. Without naming any party, he said, no one should show liberalism or spread racism in the name of religion.

