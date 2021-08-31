Bihar News: Lalu Yadav is coming to Patna soon. Preparations are underway to enter Bihar Tejaswi

Highlights RJD supremo Lalu Yadav will be in Patna soon

Laluji is fine – Tejaswi Yadav

Lalu Yadav nervous over party and family dispute

Patna

Lalu Yadav is already in good health. He has also taken the corona vaccine. The process of meeting leaders has also increased. After his release from jail, Lalu Yadav, who lives in Delhi, will soon return to Bihar. Tejaswi Yadav also confirmed this.

Laluji will come to Bihar soon- Tejaswi

It is being said that preparations for Lalu Yadav’s arrival in Patna have started. Arriving in Patna from Delhi, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav told the media, “Laluji is already in good health. His condition is slowly improving. You may have seen that it was Janmashtami on Monday, it was celebrated with our sister who lives in Delhi, when Lalu ji had gone there. I think he will come to Bihar soon.

Set a return date!

The dispute between the family and the party has been going on for the past few days. Because of Tej Pratap Yadav, the Lalu family cannot express their views clearly on this issue. Lalu Yadav’s stay in Delhi is believed to be causing damage. If Lalu Yadav had been in Patna, the situation might not have been so bad. His health is also improving. He was examined at the Delhi AIIMS last week, in which the report came in much better than before. It is believed that Lalu Yadav can fix a date for his return to Patna after meeting the doctors.

It is believed that Lalu Yadav is very worried about the ongoing dispute between the party and the family. Tejpratap Yadav is his biggest problem. They think the party has suffered. He wants Lalu Yadav to reach Patna. At the same time, Lalu Yadav is keeping a close eye on the statements of NDA leaders in Bihar. Therefore, from the point of view of political management, RJD supremo wants to stay in Patna.

