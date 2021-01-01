Bihar News: Muzaffarpur Youth JDU District President Santosh Bhaskar arrested for threatening another show

Highlights Muzaffarpur Youth JDU District President Santosh Bhaskar arrested

Allegation that Santosh Bhaskar threatened Aurai SHO

He threatened to take off his uniform regarding the arrest of the accused

Sandeep Kumar, Muzaffarpur

In Muzaffarpur, JDU leader Santosh Bhaskar, who threatened to remove the uniform of Aurai Thanedar, was arrested by the police. Santosh Bhaskar had made obscene jokes with Aurai’s SHO Rajesh Kumar on his official mobile phone. The case was filed on the SHO’s statement.

JDU leader arrested for threatening

Eventually, JDU leader Santosh Bhaskar was arrested. He called the Aurai police station and is accused of speaking rudely. He threatened to take off his uniform in two hours. On Sunday, when police found out that Santosh Bhaskar was in Aurai, the squad raided and arrested him. He is expected to be sent to jail on Monday. Santosh Bhaskar is currently the young JDU district president. In fact, a JDU student was assassinated in Auraiya two months ago. Santosh Bhaskar was putting pressure on the police. Aurai was urging the police station to immediately register a case and arrest the accused. Meanwhile, he started threatening the police station by phone.

Santosh Bhaskar accused of hooliganism

According to the allegations, Santosh Bhaskar called and said you don’t know me… I will take off the uniform. SHO Rajesh Kumar was investigating the case. Meanwhile, Santosh Bhaskar called the government number and asked if Aurai Thanedar was talking. The police officer answered yes. Then asked, I am talking about Santosh Bhaskar, the strongest leader of JDU. Have you heard my name The SHO replied no. After this Santosh Bhaskar started speaking rudely. Netaji said the incident of beating of a JDU student took place in Auraiya. You don’t file a case. The SHO said an FIR has been lodged. Despite this, Santosh Bhaskar became angry and started talking. He started threatening to take off his uniform in two hours. Santosh Bhaskar said don’t forget your place. The police station does not belong to your father. Quickly report the crime and arrest the accused. Otherwise we will remove your uniform in two hours.



Thanedar also replied to Netaji

When the case went beyond the limits, the SHO said do what you want to do, you will not do it as per your request. Netaji said where will you go as Thanedar. He will come and show you your status. The SHO said you have been a leader for five years. You didn’t get a uniform like ours. Being a leader today, you cannot live tomorrow. The two continued arguing on the phone for about three or four minutes. The call was then disconnected. In this case, Aurai Thanedar had filed a case against the JDU leader under threats and other sections. Young JDU leader Santosh Bhaskar was absconding. On learning that he had come to his village to fly the flag on Independence Day, Aurai police reached Thane and arrested him.

