Bihar News Nalanda woman sensational: Husband says against her doctor that he asks her to have sex with his friend

Pranay Raj, Nalanda

The woman has accused her doctor husband of bidding for seven furs in Nalanda. The shocking thing is that the two were married 15 years ago. 13-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy. According to the allegations, the husband pressured her to stay in bed with another man. This is what is causing the quarrel.

The woman alleges that her doctor husband pressured her to have sex with her friend. On Friday, when she refused, the doctor’s husband stabbed her in the chest and arm with a blade. The woman was critically injured and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The woman accused her husband that the doctor wanted to release her by defaming the society by making an offensive video with a friend. According to the woman, her husband has an illicit affair with a young woman. He wants to marry her.

The accused is posted at a government hospital in Gaya district. The wife said they were married in 2006. For a few years everything was fine. They had two children. After marriage, the husband became a doctor. Since then his behavior has changed. He wants to remarry with the consent of his family.

Inspector Suresh Prasad of the police station said that a case has been registered against the woman for her statement. Her father-in-law has also filed a case of assault. Preliminary investigation shows that the husband wants to remarry after becoming a doctor. Police will take action after investigation.

