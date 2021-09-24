Bihar News: OBC census Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar return Modi government denies caste census

Will Nitish Kumar hug Lalu Yadav once again?

Patna

In Bihar, the issue of caste census is once again at the center of politics. Nitish Kumar (Power) and Tejaswi Yadav (Opposition) are together on this issue. Regarding the caste census, Chief Minister Nitish met Prime Minister Modi along with representatives of ten parties. But it is clear from the Centre’s role in the Supreme Court that their dream will not come true right now. Therefore, the question arises as to whether Lalu and Nitish will hug again in such a situation.

Modi pushes Nitish over caste census

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s campaign for caste census has dealt a major blow to the Modi government. The Central Government has clearly stated in the Supreme Court that census of castes is not possible at present. This is a strategic decision. No instructions should be given in this regard. In such a situation, the question arises, what will Nitish Kumar do now? Opposition leader Tejaswi Yadav had met Nitish Kumar on the issue of caste census. The Prime Minister arrived in Delhi with a 10-party delegation to meet Modi. Caste census scores were calculated by Narendra Modi. But in one fell swoop, the central government sent a message through the Supreme Court that there would be no ethnic census.

What is the relationship between Nitish and Modi? When they arrived to meet, the Prime Minister paused for 15 minutes, accepting no demands from the Chief Minister

What will Nitish, Manjhi and Sahni do now?

Nitish Kumar, who goes by the name of Narendra Modi, is now building a bridge of appreciation. Celebrate his birthday. Have meetings with them. Do things. But once again, Narendra Modi has refused to accept Nitish Kumar’s advice. On August 23, 2021, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Modi along with an all-party delegation from Bihar. He was accompanied by Jitan Ram Manjhi and Mukesh Sahni. Both these parties are partners in power in Bihar. They also demand a caste census. But in one fell swoop, Narendra Modi shattered his dream.

Census of castes: Census of backward classes is not possible, PM Modi sends message to Nitish

So will Lalu and Nitish get closer again?

Nitish Kumar, who was with the BJP for 17 years, broke the alliance on June 17, 2013 in the name of Narendra. Nitish Kumar was then the Chief Minister of Bihar. He shook hands with his old rival Lalu Yadav and saved the Chief Minister’s chair. Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar fought the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections together. Both parties succeeded. Lalu Yadav’s party came back to power after 15 years. RJD stood up once again. But in 2017, Nitish Kumar fought the Lalu family and they again took refuge in the BJP. In 2013, the JDU was the largest party in Bihar. But at the moment that number is third in terms of power. However, if Nitish Kumar joins hands with Lalu Yadav, his chair may remain unaffected. But Tejaswi has already ruled out such a possibility. But nothing is impossible in politics. At least that’s what previous experience says.