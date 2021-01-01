Bihar News: Patna Rajdhani Express Tejas will be a more comfortable journey before the rake: Passengers of Patna Delhi Rajdhani Express will experience Tejas …

Highlights Tejas is now in Patna Rajdhani Express

The journey of the passengers was more comfortable than before

The Tejas Rack is equipped with an automatic plug indoor system

The centralized system will lock all the doors at once

Patna

Patna Rajdhani Express will be run with Tejas rake. Traveling with the new Tejas Rake with modern facilities will make the journey of the passengers more comfortable than before. Patna – New Delhi Rajdhani Special will run from September 1, 2021 with the rake of Tejas Express.

The train will run only after all the doors are closed

According to East Central Railway, the Tejas rack is equipped with an automatic plug indoor system. As a result, all entrance doors will be centrally controlled and the train will not run until all bogie doors are closed. This means that the train is safer than ever for the safety of passengers. Passengers will be notified before the door closes so that they can get inside the train. After this, the doors of all the bogies of the railway will be closed simultaneously by the centralized system.

Learn the features of the bogie

Each of the Tejas Rake’s coaches equipped with CCTV provides important travel information including safety information inside all the coaches including the next journey, remaining distance, approximate arrival / departure time, how long the train is running. LCD displays are fitted. The berths inside the bogie will make the journey more comfortable than ever. All bins are fitted with roller blinds instead of curtains to facilitate cleaning. Dustbins will be available in each bin, which will help in keeping the bin clean.

The side lower berth also changed

In the coaches of ‘Patna-Delhi Rajdhani’ running with ‘Tejas Rake’, the design of side lower berth has been changed. It has been given the appearance of a single piece bed. In addition, convenient arrangements have been made to go to the upper berth. A mobile charging point is provided for all passengers. These coaches are provided with air spring suspension to make them comfortable and for a better travel experience. All coaches are fitted with automatic fire alarm and detection systems. These coaches are arranged so that automatic braking is applied in case of fire. Similarly, wheel slide protection devices with new wiring have been installed to further improve safety.

Bio-vacuum toilets in all bins

All bins are fitted with bio-vacuum toilets, which will help in maintaining good hygiene in the toilets due to good flushing. In addition, the toilet is equipped with a deodorant control system. For the convenience of single female passengers traveling with a small child, a ‘Baby Care Seat’ has been provided in the toilet for the care of children. The launch of this modern Tejas train for long haul travel will greatly change the travel experience.

