Bihar News: RJD chief Lalu Yadav targets central government over decision not to conduct caste census

Highlights Lalu Yadav was angry over the decision not to conduct a caste census

Animals can be counted, why not OBCs? – Lalu

The Center told the Supreme Court that a caste census is not possible in 2021

Patna

Caste census in the country is not possible in 2021. The Central Government has clearly told the Supreme Court. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of the Opposition Tejaswi Yadav called on Prime Minister Modi to conduct a caste census. Now Lalu Yadav has questioned the Centre’s decision.

What did Lalu Yadav say about the caste census?

RJD supremo Lalu Yadav tweeted that the government which counts animals is not ready to count backwards. He said the census would include all animals, birds and plants, including snakes, scorpions, parrots, elephants, horses, dogs, cats, pigs and foxes, but not humans in the backward and backward classes. Wow! Why do BJP / RSS hate so much? The caste census will benefit all sections. The reality of everyone will come out.

In another tweet, RJD supremo said, “BJP-RSS is cheating the backward / OBC class. If the central government cannot enumerate more than 60 per cent of the total population of the country by adding additional columns in the form of census, then such a government and the elected MPs and ministers in this department will be ashamed. Boycott them.

Caste census is not possible in 2021- Center

On a petition by the Maharashtra government, the Center requested the Supreme Court not to direct the census of OBC population separately in the 2021 census. Regarding OBC reservation, caste census data was demanded in the petition. On Thursday, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in the matter. The central government said the available census details related to caste were not reliable. Not suitable for any kind of reservation, employment or local elections based on caste related census records.

OBC Census: Will Lalu and Nitish come closer again after Modi government’s rejection?

Push to Nitish on caste census

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s campaign for caste census has dealt a major blow to the Modi government. The Central Government has clearly stated in the Supreme Court that census of castes is not possible at present. This is a strategic decision. No instructions should be given in this regard. In such a situation, the question arises, what will Nitish Kumar do now? Opposition leader Tejaswi Yadav had met Nitish Kumar on the issue of caste census. The Prime Minister arrived in Delhi with a 10-party delegation to meet Modi. Caste census scores were calculated by Narendra Modi. But in one fell swoop, the central government sent a message through the Supreme Court that there would be no ethnic census.