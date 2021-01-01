Bihar News: RJD dispute in Lalu family Mahabharat Tej Pratap Tweet Traveler Advisor Lakshya Tejaswi

The Mahabharata seems to have been fixed in the Lalu family. Tej Pratap tweeted and used the word ‘migrant advisor’. However, he has clearly refrained from writing the name. He is believed to have targeted his younger brother Tejaswi Yadav.

Who is the ‘Migrant Consultant’ in RJD?

Tejpratap, while fighting the Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders, now seems to be in the mood to face his brother Tejaswi as well. In fact, he tweeted that he used the address ‘Migrant Advisor’. Generally, there are reports in the media that Tejaswi Yadav stays out of Patna whenever a big issue comes up in Bihar. Opposition leaders in the state use the word ‘migrant’ for Tejaswi, but now Tej Pratap has used it in his tweet.

What did Tej Pratap say in his tweet?

Lalu Yadav’s eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav said in a tweet, “While consulting a migrant adviser, the President forgot that the party is governed by the constitution and the RJD constitution says you cannot remove any office bearer without giving notice.” Party .. What happened today was against the RJD constitution.

Why is Lalu’s son Tej Pratap angry?

In fact, on August 8, at a meeting of the student RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav taunted Jagdanand Singh and called him Hitler. After this Jagdanand Singh got angry and did not come to the office for ten days. The party did not reach the office even on the occasion of Independence Day. There was chaos at Rabadi’s residence on Wednesday. Then he said yes, but as soon as he arrived, Akash Yadav was the first to be discharged from RJD. Gagan Kumar has been appointed as the new president. Akash Yadav was close to Tejpratap Yadav. Tej Pratap Yadav has been angry ever since.

