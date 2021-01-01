Bihar News: Sivan brothers drowned while boating in GB Nagar police station area

Deenbandhu Singh, Sivan

A cousin died after drowning in flood waters in Sivan. The incident took place at Chawar in Jungle Belas Tola in the vicinity of GB Nagar police station. The accident happened while boating.

Brother and sister died while boating

Suraj Kumar had gone boating with his cousins ​​Radhika Kumari, Neetu Kumari and Setu Kumari. While having fun in the boat, Raudra fell into the water. Panicked, Radhika fell out of the boat and drowned. Seeing his sister drowning, Suraj also jumped into the water to save her. But Radhika held the sun tight. This caused both of them to drown in deep water. When people in the village found out about this, there was a commotion. The matter was immediately reported to the GB Nagar police station. People then rushed to the spot and pulled out Suraj and Radhika. But both were dead.

The crying girls told the whole story

Neetu and Setu Kumari, who were present on the boat with him, informed that Suraj and Radhika had drowned when they reached home. She said she was very scared after the accident. The boat had no radar. At the same time, no one was visible in the distance, no one should help. After that, Neetu and Setu bravely put their hands in the water and brought the boat ashore.

Everyone in the village was stunned

After the news of drowning spread in the village, the villagers gathered at the door of the dead person. People were shocked to see the bodies of Suraj Yadav and his cousin Radhika Kumari. Everyone’s eyes got wet when they heard the cries of relatives. The local administration provided financial assistance to the victim’s family.

Rakhi came to tie, left the world with my brother

The deceased Radhika Kumari was living in Hattigahi village of Badharia police station. She had come to the village to tie Raksha Bandhan to her brother Suraj. The real deceased Suraj Yadav had three brothers. He had no sister. In such a situation, like every year, Radhika Kumari came to the village to tie rakhi for her brother. But she left this world with her brother.

