Bihar News: Sivan Police Reveals Convict Killed In Food Bill Dispute In Hotel Owner Banka Bhagat Murder Case

The murder took place on August 20 in Janki Nagar Bazaar in Sivan.

He was shot and killed in a dispute over food money

Deenbandhu Singh, Sivan

A hotelier was killed in Janki Nagar in the Basantpur police station area in Siwan after he demanded money from a criminal after giving him a meal. Banka Bhagat, a resident of Mathiyahata of Kuchaikot police station in Gopalganj district, had been running a hotel in Janki Nagar Bazaar for a long time.



Murder after asking for money after a meal

Banka Bhagat got into an argument with the criminals over money for dinner at the hotel at night. Banka was later shot dead. Police arrested four culprits in the case. They include Nitish Kumar’s father Satya Narayan Thakur, Chandan Kumar’s father Surendra Rai, Abhishek Kumar’s father Umesh Sah and Arvind Sah’s father Om Prakash Sah. All of them are residents of Janaki Nagar. The police sent him to jail.

The two-wheeler used in the murder has also been seized

Siwan SP Abhinav Kumar on Sunday revealed the murder of the hotel driver. He said that the deceased Banka Bhagat has a hotel in Janaki Nagar. It was here that the criminals got into an argument with Banka Bhagat over food money. He then shot and killed Banka. Police led by Maharajganj DSP Pulast Kumar have investigated the incident and arrested the culprits. The two-wheeler used in the murder has also been seized from them.

The incident of the night of August 20th

Family members said Banka Bhagat had been running a hotel in Janaki Nagar for a long time. He was sitting at the counter around 9pm on August 20th. At the same time two men came to the shop on a black two-wheeler and ordered a meal. Then around ten o’clock at night five people came on two bikes to get food. He was shot and killed after demanding money after a meal.

