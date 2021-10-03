Bihar News: Tej Pratap claims JDU will release Lalu Yadav from hostage Neeraj Kumar’s statement

Highlights Lalu Yadav held hostage in Delhi: Tej Pratap

‘Dream of becoming national president will not come true’

Lalu Yadav family quarrel became public

The JDU said it would release Lalu Yadav from the custody

Patna

JDU will release RJD supremo Lalu Yadav from ‘hostage’. Nitish Kumar has made a law for this. JDU leader Neeraj Kumar has claimed. Tej Pratap’s ‘hostage’ claim has sent shockwaves through Bihar politics.

JDU will release Lalu Yadav from custody

His eldest son Tej Pratap has claimed that Lalu Prasad, 72, was held hostage in Delhi. After this, RJD has come to the back step. In this case, the JDU has now said that if anyone is a ‘hostage’, Nitish Kumar’s government will work to free them. JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said the state government would release him if he was “kidnapped”. Legal provisions will be used for this.

Lalu family dispute: Lalu Yadav hostage in Delhi? Tej Brothers fight in final stage!

Neeraj Kumar informed about the law

Neeraj Kumar said that taking the ‘hostage’ is an internal matter of the Lalu family. But our government has enacted the Senior Citizens and Parents Care Act 2007 in the state. In which to protect the honor of parents, security of life, protection of property, alimony, application can be made to the Sub-Divisional Officer. Without naming names, he said, “If anyone thinks that there is such a case, they should apply in this regard. Our government will definitely take action on it.” He also tweeted a video in this regard.

What did Tej Pratap Yadav say about Lalu Prasad Yadav?

Tej Pratap Yadav had said on Saturday, ‘We talked to my father, come to Patna with us. We will be together You see, the door of our house used to be open while he was living. He would sit outside and interact with older people. What some people did … tied a rope to meet the public. People stay away from us. Wow wow … don’t let our dad come. He is being held hostage in Delhi. Some people have dreamed of becoming the national president of RJD. Everyone knows who they are. They don’t have to have names. It has been a month, a year since my father came out of prison. The same people have kept our father in Delhi. Tej Pratap Yadav said that he would not allow the dreams of such people to come true.