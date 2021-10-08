Bihar News: Tej Pratap Yadav takes a different path from party and family Pashupati Paras program Nitish Kumar also reached

Highlights Tej Pratap Yadav on a different path from the party and family

The fight between Lalu Yadav’s two sons has crossed the line.

Tejpratap Yadav attended the Pashupati Paras program

Nitish Kumar was also involved in the Paras program.

Patna

Bihar’s politics is changing moment by moment, every move of Tej Pratap is becoming very beautiful. He seems to be making every political move very thoughtfully. He is not one of those who remain silent. He has admitted that there is nothing for him in the family and in the party. He has taken his own path to achieve ‘destiny’.

On a different track from the Tej Pratap family

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu-Rabdi’s son Tej Pratap Yadav has changed his entire track. Now they are starting to meet more people who are right for them. In addition to his family, he has taken a political path. This was the reason why Pashupati reached the tribute meeting organized by Paras, where Nitish Kumar had gone before. While in Delhi, his father was telling Chirag Paswan that he was the true heir of Ram Vilas.

Lalu Yadav will reach Patna on October 20, brother Birendra’s big statement on Tej Pratap

Both political families are victims of strife

In the Paswan family, there was a war between uncle and nephew, while in the Lalu family, the two brothers are facing each other. In Patna, Union Minister Pashupati Paras, brother of Chirag’s uncle and Ram Vilas Paswan, also organized the function. In this, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav reached. Which could also be the beginning of a new equation in the future. Paras warmly welcomed Tejpratap. Earlier, Tej Pratap’s close confidante Akash Yadav was removed from the post of student RJD president by Paras, who made him the head of the student union in his party. On the other hand, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also reached out to Paras. He shouted at Ravilas about his old friendship with Paswan and told about his old relationship.

READ Also Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk: Black Hawk at Kandahar Governor's Office Video Viral: Black Hawk helicopter lands at Kandahar Governor's office, watch video Tej Pratap’s gestures at Tejaswi – Some people are dreaming of becoming RJD president, father Lalu held hostage in Delhi

Because of the growing distance between Tej Brothers

The real Tej Pratap Yadav had appointed Akash Yadav as the president of the student RJD. After an argument over the poster, Jagdanand Singh immediately removed Akash Yadav, the state president of Student RJD, and declared Gagan Kumar as the state president of Student RJD. From here, Tej Pratap Yadav along with party president Jagdanand Singh had opened a front against Tejaswi Yadav. After this he formed an organization called Vidyarthi Janshakti Parishad. He started doing programs in the name of his organization. He made a statement about keeping Lalu Yadav hostage in Delhi. The RJD has announced a list of star campaigners for the by-elections for two assembly seats in Bihar, which does not include Tej Pratap. He then tweeted and targeted Tejaswi Yadav. The RJD legislature did not even attend the party meeting. On Friday evening, Pashupati finally went to the Paras function and paid homage to Ram Vilas Paswan. While he is currently in the anti-Lalu group.