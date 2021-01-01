Bihar News: Tejaswi and Tej Pratap are fighting for their respective friends who are Sanjay Yadav:

Highlights Confusion in the largest political family in Bihar

Tejpratap Yadav ‘friend’ got angry about the sky

Tej Pratap slapped Tejaswi’s ‘friend’ Sanjay

Patna

Tensions are rising in the Lalu family. Tejaswi and Tej Pratap could not even speak properly. Tej Pratap alleged that the two brothers were talking about Sanjay taking her (Tejaswi) away. In such a situation, it becomes necessary to know who Sanjay Yadav is. On which Tej Pratap Yadav is angry.

Why are Lalu’s two children facing each other?

The season is on for Lalu Yadav’s two children. Both are bent on finding each other’s ‘friends’. Tej Pratap’s friend Akash Yadav was shocked when he was removed from the post of student RJD. He directly targeted Tejaswi Yadav’s good friend and political advisor Sanjay Yadav. Tej Pratap believes that Jagdanand Singh removed Akash Yadav at the behest of Sanjay Yadav.

Lalu family dispute: Tejaswi’s ultimatum to Tejpratap! Respect and discipline of the father must be taken care of

Tejaswi and Sanjay Yadav are school friends

So in such a situation the question arises who is Sanjay Yadav after all? Who do not please Tej Pratap with broken eyes. In fact, Sanjay Yadav holds the post of Tejaswi Yadav’s political advisor. But more than that, he is a brilliant friend. It is said that the two studied together at Delhi Public School (RK Puram, Delhi). Tejaswi Yadav started playing cricket from school but Sanjay Yadav completed his engineering and MBA. Originally from Nangal Sirohi village in Mahendragarh district of Haryana.

Lalu K Lal in anger: Who is Sanjay Yadav who stops me from talking to Tejaswi: Tej Pratap

IT professional Sanjay Yadav

Sanjay Yadav holds an MSc in Computer Science from Bhopal University and an MBA from Indraprastha University in Delhi and has worked in three multinational IT companies. In 2012, when Tejaswi Yadav decided to quit cricket and enter politics completely, he asked his friend Sanjay Yadav to quit his job and work together. Sanjay Yadav has been with Tejaswi since then.

Election strategist for RJD

Prashant Kishor was credited with the victory of the Grand Alliance in the 2015 elections. But Sanjay Yadav had worked hard for RJD. But the real challenge was in the 2020 elections, when Lalu Yadav was not present in Patna. At the strategic level, the party did not miss him. Only Sanjay Yadav is credited for this. Strategically, Sanjay Yadav also decided to put only Tejaswi’s photo on RJD’s poster.

Jay Tejaswi is the political manager

Sanjay Yadav was not only managing Tejaswi Yadav’s election rallies during the elections but was also outlining what to say in different rallies. Tejaswi Yadav was addressing more than a dozen rallies every day. In addition to providing his content, Sanjay was strategizing to get Tejaswi across Bihar. Sanjay Yadav was handling everything where Tejaswi was going to meet and what to say.

