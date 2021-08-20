Bihar News: Twelve people lost their lives in three weeks due to snake bites in Ara flood.

Highlights Snake havoc after floods and rains in Bhojpur district

Playgrounds and high grounds have become a haven for snakes

Twelve people have died from snake bites in the past three weeks

Chandan Kumar, Arra

People in the flood-hit areas of Bhojpur district are facing a double whammy these days. Floods and rains on the one hand and the scourge of venomous snakes on the other. Along with the floods, the whispers of poisonous snakes can be heard in the district during the rainy season.

If we talk about the month of August, so far venomous snakes have bitten hundreds of people. In which 12 people have died. In addition to the city of Ara, dozens of people died from snake bites in Koilwar, Piro, Agiav, Tarari and Badhra. Apart from these parts, snakes have bitten people in many other places. Most people recovered with timely treatment.

Ara News: Visitors came home, became guests, raped a teenage girl when she was found alone, FIR lodged at Ara Women’s Police Station

During the rainy and flood seasons, these poisonous animals are reaching our homes through the fields. After being bitten by a snake, people in rural areas fall prey to demon possession instead of treatment. Which delays treatment and leads to their death. Even after appeals and publicity from the district administration and the health department, people are not learning the lesson. It is advisable to take treatment from time to time after the snake bite. However, people could not reach the hospital due to the storm. Which causes them to die.

READ Also Lucknow Metro: Limca Book of Records name lmrc Motihari News: Motihari’s Gold India Company raided, four employees arrested, accused of fraud

In the last three weeks, 12 people have died from snake bites. If we talk about 3 days, a young man died due to snake bite in Payga village of Badhra block. At the same time, a boy was bitten by a snake while playing near Shiv Mandir at Pawar in Pavana police station area. Ara died before he could be rushed to the hospital. In Varuna village of Narayanpur police station, an old man who was sleeping at home was bitten by a snake and later died.

