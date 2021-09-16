Bihar News: Video of Barauni refinery blast goes viral on social media: Video of Barauni refinery blast goes viral on social media

The blast occurred when the unit AVU at Barauni Refinery in Bihar’s Begusarai district was shut down on Thursday while reopening. The blast injured five refinery workers and about 12 others. All the injured have been admitted to Barauni Refinery Hospital and a private hospital. Following the incident, a video went viral on social media, claiming that 50 to 60 people were burnt when the Barauni refinery tank exploded.This video was shared by a Twitter user named Ankit Verma. In which he wrote, “A major accident took place at Barauni refinery, 50 to 60 people are known to have been burnt due to tank explosion. Those who were admitted to Glocal Hospital. God bless everyone.” As of press time, 12 people have retweeted this tweet and 18 people have liked it.

On social media platform Twitter, Ankit Verma describes himself as the district general secretary of the young JDU, Begusarai. The former district general secretary also wrote in the Twitter profile introduction of student JDU Begusarai, politician and businessman Ankit.

In 2018, the tank exploded at the refinery

To check the authenticity of the video, which went viral on social media, when the NBT.com team interacted with their report in Begusarai, it was understood that the viral video claims that the tank exploded in the refinery in 2018.

There is no question of fire in today’s incident.

The reporter said there was no question of fire in today’s incident as the blast took place in the AVU’s furnace. It is a kind of heater, which is covered. When the unit was started, it exploded due to pressure. While burning a video that went viral on social media. The incident happened in 2018, when the tank exploded. This caused three tanks to catch fire. Some of the minors were injured in the incident. The video that went viral on social media is completely fake.