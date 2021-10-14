Bihar Niji Nalkup Yojana Online Form Shatabdi Scheme Apply Last Date

The Government of Bihar State, Minor Water Resources Department (MWRD) has issued Notification on Inviting the Applications from the All the Farmers on Grant For Bihar Niji Nalkup Yojana (Bihar Private Tubewell Scheme) under Bihar Under-Ground Water Development Mission. In view of the Notification, We would Briefly Mention in the Subsequent Section of the Information Bulletin:

Bihar Shatabdi Private Tubewell Scheme

The Superintendence Engineer, Monitoring Head Quarter, Minor Water Resources Department has sought Online Applications for the Grant-in-Aid Eligible Farmers under Bihar Centenary Private Tube-Well Scheme (Bihar Shatabdi Private Tubewell Scheme) under Bihar Under-Ground Water Development. The Farmers Resident in Bihar State may Apply for Grant on Bihar Centenary Private Tube-Well Scheme (Bihar Shatabdi Private Tubewell Scheme). The Applicants may Apply Effective the 4th Date of June 2019 Onwards by Logging into The Minor Water Resources Department Online Application Link Displayed at the Foot Note.

Bihar Shatabdi Niji Nalkup YojanaEligibility Condition for Grant-in- Aid:

Minimum 40 Decimal Land in possession of the Farmer must be Cultivable.

How to fill online application:

(a) To fill the online application first, go to the online portal dbtagriculture.bihar.gov.in/mwrd and click on “Apply” in the menu option on the portal.

(b) For filling the application (i) the area of ​​the land (ii) the land owner certificate (LPC certificate) it will be mandatory to upload the scanned copy of both of them on the portal.

(c) After filling all the details in the application form, SAVE and SUBMIT will have to be done.

(d) After submission of application form Acknowledgment / Application No. There will be Generate Receipt which should be printed. Keep in mind that there will be no modification after the submission of the application form and with this you can also know the current status.

(e) After the acceptance letter is generated, the message will be sent to the farmer’s mobile and download your accepted letter.

(f) At last click on “Claim Upload” on the portal and the same can be uploaded by entering the Application Number as mentioned in the Acceptance Letter.

Documents required to fill the application:

(i) Area of ​​land

(ii) Land Owner Certificate (LPC Certificate)

(iii) Farmer Registration Number issued by Agriculture Department of Bihar

The Notable Features of Grant for Bihar Centenary Private Tube-Well Scheme (Bihar Shatabdi Private Tubewell Scheme) extended by Bihar State Government are As Follows:

The State Government shall Pay Online Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Amount;

Approval shall be Granted within 15 Days of Online Application / Online Registration by the Farmers;

Online Claim for Grant may be made Installation of the Tube-Well within 45 Days of Online Application;

Payment into the Farmers’ Account shall be Remitted Directly within 03 Weeks of Uploading of the Claim in the Website;

Bihar Niji Nalkup Yojana Rate of Grant:

Digging / Fixing Work Rate(₹) Maximum Lump Sum Amount (₹) Up to 70 Meters Deep 328/- 15,000 Up to 100 Meters Deep 597/- 35,000 02 – 05 Horse Power Motor Pump Set 50%of Maximum Retail Price (MRP) 10,000

Minor Water Resource Department, Bihar State Government Website: www.minorirrigation.bihar.gov.in

Log into Minor Water Resource Department Website for Online Application.