bihar nitish kumar minister assets declaration cm lakhpati dy chief minister has rifle and pistol

Many ministers of Bihar government have luxury vehicles like Innova, Fortuner. But Bihar’s Transport Minister Sheela Kumari does not have her own car.

All the ministers including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have made the details of their assets public. It has been released on the website of Bihar Government. According to the details released, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a Lakhpati and his son is a Crorepati. At the same time, Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi also has a rifle and pistol. Whereas Transport Minister Sheela Kumari does not have any vehicle.

According to the details given on the website of the Bihar government, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has assets worth about Rs 75 lakh. At the same time, his son Nishant has assets worth about Rs 3 crore. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has movable assets worth about Rs 16 lakh while immovable assets worth Rs 59 lakh. There is a flat in his name in Delhi. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also has 13 cows and 9 calves. CM also has a bicycle worth Rs 13 thousand.

Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi has movable assets worth about Rs 42 lakh. Along with this, he also has jewelery worth 25 lakhs, a pistol and rifle. Renu Devi has land in Bettiah, Phulwarisharif and a house of 1800 sq ft in Kolkata. On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Tarakishore Prasad has total assets of 2.28 crores. Out of which movable assets of about 40 lakhs and immovable assets of 1 crore 88 lakhs are there.

Six ministers of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have assets worth more than 10 crores. Bihar’s Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha has assets worth about 15 crores. At the same time, Environment Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh has assets worth about 13 crores, Mukesh Sahni about 11 crores and Samrat Chaudhary also has assets of about 11 crores. Although the assets of most of the ministers of Nitish government are above 1 crore. Bihar’s Minority Minister Jama Khan has the least assets. He has assets of about 62 lakhs, out of which 39 lakhs are movable and 23 lakhs are immovable.

Many ministers of Bihar government have luxury vehicles like Innova, Fortuner. But Bihar’s Transport Minister Sheela Kumari does not have any vehicle of her own. Although his assets are around Rs 6 crore. Many ministers have a lot of land for farming but minister Mukesh Sahni does not have any land for farming. However, he has more commercial land to live in Mumbai. Many ministers of Bihar have also invested in many businesses. Art Culture Minister Alok Ranjan has invested 1.33 crores.