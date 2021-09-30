Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: How much did the second phase tour of Bihar Panchayat Election take place?
The State Election Commissioner gave this information regarding voting
State Election Commissioner Deepak Prasad informed about the voting in the second phase of Panchayat elections. He said that a case has been registered against the presiding officer at Booth No. 101 of Rajpur Panchayat in Buxar. A total of 72 complaints were lodged with the commission during this phase. In which there was a breakdown in the 55 EVM machine. At this stage, the Election Commission claimed that the election was peaceful. In Araria, the election of Panch-Sarpanch at 264, 264-A was postponed. The voter list was lost on behalf of the polling staff, so legal action is being taken against the polling staff.
Order of inquiry into land voting in Araria
The Election Commission has ordered an inquiry by the DM in Araria into the matter of polling on the ground. Those responsible are asked to respond by giving a show cause notice. They will also be prosecuted.
This time the women cast huge votes in Nawada
Panchayat elections have been completed in the Naxal-affected areas of Nawada in Kawkol. In the second phase, the fate of 1414 candidates was captured by EVMs at 208 polling stations in Kaukol block. In Naxal-affected areas, women cast their votes in large numbers. The turnout was 56.25 per cent. In which the percentage of women was 59.25. 53 percent of male voters cast ballots.
Voting was peaceful except for a few incidents. Two people, including the main candidate, were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct in Joravardih. Sekhodevara Panchayat’s leading candidate Savita Devi has been arrested. Kaukol’s Zilla Parishad member and candidate Ajit Yadav was arrested by the police. Action was taken under CCA.
