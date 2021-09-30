Trending

Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: How much did the second phase tour of Bihar Panchayat Election take place?

Voting for the second phase of Panchayat elections in Bihar ended on Wednesday. State Election Commissioner Deepak Prasad said the turnout was 55.02 per cent till 5 pm. Of which males constituted 46.02 per cent. Women, on the other hand, took an active part in this election. His percentage was 60. There have also been 166 arrests in the second phase of the election. Find out important updates related to Panchayat elections …

The State Election Commissioner gave this information regarding voting

State Election Commissioner Deepak Prasad informed about the voting in the second phase of Panchayat elections. He said that a case has been registered against the presiding officer at Booth No. 101 of Rajpur Panchayat in Buxar. A total of 72 complaints were lodged with the commission during this phase. In which there was a breakdown in the 55 EVM machine. At this stage, the Election Commission claimed that the election was peaceful. In Araria, the election of Panch-Sarpanch at 264, 264-A was postponed. The voter list was lost on behalf of the polling staff, so legal action is being taken against the polling staff.

Order of inquiry into land voting in Araria

The Election Commission has ordered an inquiry by the DM in Araria into the matter of polling on the ground. Those responsible are asked to respond by giving a show cause notice. They will also be prosecuted.

This time the women cast huge votes in Nawada

Panchayat elections have been completed in the Naxal-affected areas of Nawada in Kawkol. In the second phase, the fate of 1414 candidates was captured by EVMs at 208 polling stations in Kaukol block. In Naxal-affected areas, women cast their votes in large numbers. The turnout was 56.25 per cent. In which the percentage of women was 59.25. 53 percent of male voters cast ballots.

Voting was peaceful except for a few incidents. Two people, including the main candidate, were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct in Joravardih. Sekhodevara Panchayat’s leading candidate Savita Devi has been arrested. Kaukol’s Zilla Parishad member and candidate Ajit Yadav was arrested by the police. Action was taken under CCA.

Look at the feeling of voting in the Panchayat elections, the leg was broken, yet 72 year old Ladki Devi came to vote

People gathered at the booth in Hajipur for no reason, then RAF jawans licked the sticks, watch VIDEO

ASI in Motihari was beaten up by thugs for stopping bogus voting

The presiding officer is in custody in Bhojpur

Villagers hurled stones at police after a crackdown in Betiya, watch the video

