Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: How much did the second phase tour of Bihar Panchayat Election take place?

Dr. Vijay Chauthaivale jokes about Congress: In-charge, Department of External Affairs, BJP, Dr. Vijay Chauthaivale tweeted and shared a video clip, this video clip is very funny, this video shows two people fighting for a chair: Baghel-Singhdev, Sidhu-Captain , Pilot-Gehlot ... BJP leader shared a video and tweaked it

READ Also Dr. Vijay Chauthaivale jokes about Congress: In-charge, Department of External Affairs, BJP, Dr. Vijay Chauthaivale tweeted and shared a video clip, this video clip is very funny, this video shows two people fighting for a chair: Baghel-Singhdev, Sidhu-Captain , Pilot-Gehlot ... BJP leader shared a video and tweaked it

State Election Commissioner Deepak Prasad informed about the voting in the second phase of Panchayat elections. He said that a case has been registered against the presiding officer at Booth No. 101 of Rajpur Panchayat in Buxar. A total of 72 complaints were lodged with the commission during this phase. In which there was a breakdown in the 55 EVM machine. At this stage, the Election Commission claimed that the election was peaceful. In Araria, the election of Panch-Sarpanch at 264, 264-A was postponed. The voter list was lost on behalf of the polling staff, so legal action is being taken against the polling staff.

ASI in Motihari was beaten up by thugs for stopping bogus voting

People gathered at the booth in Hajipur for no reason, then RAF jawans licked the sticks, watch VIDEO

Look at the feeling of voting in the Panchayat elections, the leg was broken, yet 72 year old Ladki Devi came to vote

The Election Commission has ordered an inquiry by the DM in Araria into the matter of polling on the ground. Those responsible are asked to respond by giving a show cause notice. They will also be prosecuted.

This time the women cast huge votes in Nawada

Panchayat elections have been completed in the Naxal-affected areas of Nawada in Kawkol. In the second phase, the fate of 1414 candidates was captured by EVMs at 208 polling stations in Kaukol block. In Naxal-affected areas, women cast their votes in large numbers. The turnout was 56.25 per cent. In which the percentage of women was 59.25. 53 percent of male voters cast ballots.

Voting was peaceful except for a few incidents. Two people, including the main candidate, were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct in Joravardih. Sekhodevara Panchayat’s leading candidate Savita Devi has been arrested. Kaukol’s Zilla Parishad member and candidate Ajit Yadav was arrested by the police. Action was taken under CCA.