Bihar Panchayat Election: Bihar Panchayat Election I am so salty for the second phase. This post is a hot favorite.

Bihar Panchayat Election

Highlights Nomination round for the second phase of Bihar Panchayat elections is underway

As of Thursday, more than 25,000 nominations had been filed

A maximum of 14,779 applications for the post of Gram Panchayat member

Nomination process for the second phase by 13 September, voting on 29 September

Patna / Ara

Regarding the Panchayat elections in Bihar (Bihar Panchayat Elections 2021), the nomination process for the second phase is progressing fast. According to the State Election Commission (SEC), more than 25,000 nominations have been filed till Thursday for the panchayat elections to be held in 48 groups in 34 districts. Of these, 25,868 candidates, including 12,868 women, have been nominated. 341 candidature applications have been submitted online. The nomination process for this phase is till September 13, voting will take place on September 29.

How many nominations for which post in the second phase

Out of the total nominations filed till Thursday, 14,779 are for Gram Panchayat member posts. According to the commission, 452 applications have been filed for Zilla Parishad posts, 2,425 for Panchayat Samiti members and 2,512 for Mukhiya. Besides, 1,503 nomination papers were submitted for the post of Sarpanch of Village Kachri and 4,197 for the post of Village Kachri Panch.

The Election Commission is busy preparing for the Panchayat elections

Out of 16,387 nomination papers filed for the first phase of polling, 16,237 applications have already been uploaded on the State Election Commission website. Similarly, out of 25,868 applications filed for the second phase, 24,106 names have been uploaded on the SEC website. This time in Bhojpur district more than 18 lakh voters will exercise their right to vote during the Panchayat elections.

How many voters are there in Bhojpur district?

According to the final voter list released by the Bhojpur District Election Office, there are 9,74,066 male voters and 8,43,958 female voters in the district. Of these, 91 are third gender voters. With 1,94,723 voters, the Barahara block tops the district. Gadni block has the lowest number of 68,870 voters. The first poll will take place in the Piro block.

Elections will be held in 11 phases, with online nomination options

The voting process for ‘Gaon Ki Sarkar’ will be completed in 11 stages. The first round of voting will take place on September 24, while the last round will take place on December 12. The State Election Commission has taken several necessary steps regarding the elections to be held during the Corona period. It also gives candidates the option to apply online to fill up the candidature form.