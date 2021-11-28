bihar panchayat election dead candidate won in jamui

A strange game happened in Bihar Panchayat elections. In the Panchayat elections, despite the death of the candidate for the post of Panch, voting was held in his name and he was also declared victorious.

According to media reports, on November 24, voting was held for the 8th phase of Panchayat elections in Bihar. The counting of votes took place on 26 November. But from ward number 2 of Hadkhar Panchayat of Khaira block of Jamui, the deceased person was declared victorious on the post of Panch. In fact, two people from Ward No. 2 had nominated for the post of Panch. One Panch candidate Sohan Murmu died during the election itself.

After the death of Sohan Murmu, people voted in favor of him sympathetically. The deceased Sohan Murmu got 148 votes while his opponent Mura Hembram got 126 votes. The administrative officials were astonished as soon as the information about the deceased was declared the winner. Later the officers investigated it. The officials also confirmed that the deceased was elected. However, the administration is now waiting for the directions of the Election Commission in this matter.

At the same time, villagers told that Pancha candidate Sohan Murmu was ill for a long time. But he had enrolled for Panch from Ward No. He died on November 6, before voting. The villagers also told that this information was also given to the officials. But despite this, his name and election symbol were there in the ballot paper in the voting held on November 24. That’s why people voted for him out of sympathy.

However, the Block Development Officer of Khaira Block Raghavendra Tripathi said that the information about the death of the Panch candidate was received after he was elected. No one had officially informed about the death of the candidate. That’s why the name was not removed. Usually such a mistake does not happen. If such mistake has been made then it will be rectified and his election will be canceled as per the guidelines of the Election Commission.