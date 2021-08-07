Bihar Panchayat Election Schedule: Will the Panchayat elections be held again in Bihar?

Can Bihar Panchayat Election 2021 be postponed once again? Such discussions have started in view of the manner in which the pre-existing situation is being felt in many districts of the state. In fact, the State Election Commission is continuously preparing for the Panchayat elections in the state. The Commission had recently sent its recommendation to the Panchayati Raj Department for issuing notification regarding Panchayat and Village Court elections.Following the recommendation of the State Election Commission, it was expected that a notification regarding the panchayat elections could be issued soon after the approval of Nitish Kumar’s cabinet. However, the flood situation is likely to change now. The state government is expected to hold discussions with the DMs of all the districts before taking any decision on panchayat elections. A decision will be taken only after discussing the flood situation with the district collector.

Also read: – People of Purnia, know the status of your panchayat, the changed equation in this block… know the reason

Less likely to affect the entire election program

On the other hand, the State Election Commission is also engaged in getting information from the district administration about the necessary preparations for the Panchayat elections. Given the current situation, the dates for panchayat elections in flood-hit areas are likely to be extended. It is also being said that some changes should be made in the schedule suggested by the commission regarding panchayat elections. But this is unlikely to affect the entire election program.

READ Also Sachin Tendulkar and Babar Azam: Same situation as Babar Azam and Sachin Tendulkar: Same situation with Babar Azam and Sachin Tendulkar Bihar Panchayat Election: In the last phase of preparation for Panchayat Election, Aurangabad Deputy Development Commissioner held a meeting

Awaiting Cabinet approval following State Election Commission recommendation

As per tradition so far, the Cabinet approved the recommendation of the State Election Commission. According to media reports, the commission has decided to hold general elections in Bihar in ten phases for various posts of panchayat and village waste.

There is talk of voting in 10 phases

The first round of voting is expected on September 20. The second phase on September 24, the third phase on October 4, the fourth phase on October 8, the fifth phase on October 18, the sixth phase on October 22, the seventh phase on October 31, the eighth phase on November 7, the ninth phase on November 15 and the tenth phase on November 25. However, no notification has been issued yet.

