Bihar Panchayat Elections Latest News: Bihar May Executive Assistant 8000 Job Heads, 8000 youth will get development opportunities in the village, away from Sarpanch’s troubles, they will also get good salary

In Bihar Panchayat Election 2021, many well-educated young chiefs want to serve the village by becoming Sarpanch, but due to all the difficulties and expenses of the election, they cannot join this noble cause even if they want to. Such youth have a golden opportunity to develop the village in Bihar and help the villagers. Minister of Panchayati Raj Samrat Chaudhary said that Panchayat Sarkar Bhavan will be constructed in all Panchayats. RTPGS counters will also be opened in these buildings. Panchayat Executive Assistant will be appointed here. With this post, the educated youth of the village will be able to serve their village. Not only this, they will also get salary in return for this service.Minister Samrat Chaudhary said that Panchayat Executive Assistants will be appointed in all the Panchayats. So far, 7,600 Panchayat Executive Assistants have been appointed. But still 8,000 young people in the state will get a golden opportunity to become executive assistants. Beltran has been assigned the task of appointing an executive assistant. Candidates can become Panchayat Executive Assistants by passing the examination through Beltran.

What will be the job of the executive assistant

Minister Samrat Chaudhary informed that Panchayat Sarkar Bhavan will be constructed in all the Panchayats in the state. RTPGS counters will also be opened in these buildings, so that no villagers will have to go to the block headquarters for their work. Executive assistants will be present here. The executive assistants will help the villagers to get all kinds of government facilities.