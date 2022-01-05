Bihar Police Constable Pet 2022: Constable Jobs: PET Admission Card has been issued for a total of 8415 vacancies of Bihar Police Constable, download here – csbc Bihar Police Constable Pet Admit Card 2022 for 8415 vacancies at csbc.bih.nic.in. Check the pet date

Highlights Bihar Police Constable PET Admission Card Issued.

The PET examination for a total of 8415 vacancies will be held in January 2022.

The results of the written test were published on 06 December 2021.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admission Card 2022: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has issued admission papers for Physical Fitness Test (PET) for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020. Candidates selected for the examination can download their Admission Card (CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET 2021 Admission Card) by visiting the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.



Through this recruitment drive (CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment) a total of 8415 vacancies will be filled for the post of Constable. The written examination of Bihar Police Constable was held on 14th and 21st March, 2021. About 10 lakh candidates appeared for the written test. The result of the written test was announced on December 6, 2021.

Know when the PET will take place?

Candidates selected in the written test will now have to sit for the physical aptitude test. The PET will be held on January 28, 2022 in all the states. You can see below how to download Admission Card and details of vacancies.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admission Card 2022: Here is how to download Admission Card

Step 1: First go to CSBC’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On Home ‘Important Note: Download your e-Admit Card for Bihar Police Constable’s PET. (Advt. No. 05/2020) ‘link.

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the Admission Card Download link here.

Step 4: Now enter your Registration ID / Roll Number / Mobile Number, Date of Birth and CAPTCHA Code.

Step 5: Your Admission Card will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and keep the printout with you for future reference.

Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2020 Details: See details of vacancies

The recruitment drive is aimed at filling up a total of 8415 vacant GD posts in various districts of Bihar. Out of the total vacancies, 3489 seats are reserved for general category candidates, 842 seats for EWS, 980 seats for BC, 1470 seats for EBC, 245 seats for BC women, 1307 seats for SC and 82 seats for ST category.

Important Note

According to the notice issued by the board, candidates who are unable to download their tickets from the website can contact the board on 24th and 25th January 2022 from 10 am to 5 pm. CSBC will assist the candidates and issue duplicate admission tickets.

