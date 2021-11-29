Bihar Police Driver Constable Dit Admit Card: Bihar Police: Bihar Police Driver Constable Dit Admit Card will be issued on this day, will be able to download like this – Bihar Police Home Guard Driver Constable Dit Admit Card will be issued soon on csbc portal.

Highlights Admission will be issued on November 30.

DET will be held on 08 December 2021.

1722 posts will be filled.

Bihar Police Home Guard Driver Constable DET Admission Card: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) on November 30 will issue Bihar Police Driver Constable DET Admission Card for Driving Efficiency Test (DET) for Bihar Police Driver Constable and Homeguard Constable Driver. Tickets will be available on CSBC Bihar’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in on November 30 from 12 noon. Candidates can only download tickets from this website. Bihar Police Driver Constable Recruitment (Bihar Police Driver Constable Bharti 2021) DET will be conducted on 08 December 2021.



Candidates can download their tickets with the help of simple steps given below.

CSBC Bihar DET Admission can be downloaded with these steps



Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admissions link on the website.

Step 3: Now submit the requested information.

Step 4: Your ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download now.

Through this recruitment process, 1722 posts of Driver Constable will be filled in Bihar Police. The application process for this vacancy started on 30th November 2019 and online applications were accepted till 30th December 2019. This was followed by a written test and the candidates who passed it passed the Physical Performance Test (PET). Candidates who have passed both the written test and PET will now have to sit for the Driving Efficiency Test (DET).

For every latest information related to Bihar Police Driver Constable Recruitment 2021, keep visiting CSBC website csbc.bih.nic.in.