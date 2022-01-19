Bihar Police Jobs: CSBC Fireman Exam 2022: Bihar Fireman Recruitment Exam For 2000+ Vacancies On This Day, Know Admission Letter Update

Highlights Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment was launched on 2021.

Exams might be held in March 2022 for greater than 2000 vacancies.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held in June 2021.

CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Admission Card 2022 Exam Date: Bihar Central Choice Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar Police has launched the date of examination for Fireman Recruitment 2021. Candidates can view the examination directions on the official web site csbc.bih.nic.in. The CSBC Fireman Written Exam might be held on March 27 (Sunday) 2022.



Functions had been invited from February 24, 2021 to March 25, 2021 to fill a complete of two,380 vacancies by means of Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021. The twelfth cross candidates had utilized for this recruitment and so they had been ready for the recruitment examination (CSBC Bihar Fireman Exam 2021) for a very long time. The examination will now be held in March 2022. Nevertheless, earlier the examination was to be held on 06 June 2021 at numerous examination facilities within the state. Nevertheless, the checks had been postponed as a consequence of coronavirus (Covid 19) epidemic.

Bihar Police Fireman Admit Card Coming Quickly (CSBC Fireman Admit Card 2022)

As per the directions issued by CSBC, the admission letter for Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment Examination 2022 might be printed on the official web site quickly. Admission tickets are anticipated to be issued one week earlier than the examination, i.e. by March 20. Candidates are suggested to regulate the web site for the newest updates.

CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment Course of

Candidates might be chosen on the premise of written check adopted by bodily aptitude check. Closing benefit record might be issued primarily based on the efficiency of candidates in Bodily Eligibility Take a look at and Written Take a look at (CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Written Examination 2021).

There are greater than 2000 vacancies in Bihar Police

Underneath Commercial No. 01/2021, 2,380 posts of Firemen might be recruited in Bihar Hearth Service. This consists of 957 posts for common class, 238 for EWC, 378 for SC, 23 for ST, 419 for SCBC, 268 for OBC and 97 for OBC girls’s class. Out of the whole vacancies, 1487 male and 893 feminine candidates might be chosen.

Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021 Exam Data

