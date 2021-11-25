Bihar Police SI Exam Pattern: Bihar Police SI Exam: SI Exam to be held on 26th December, Know the exam pattern and syllabus for better preparation – Bihar Police SI Exam Sample and syllabus in Hindi

Highlights Bihar Police SI exam will be held on December 26

Learn the exam pattern for preparation

Here are some tips to help you get started:

Bihar Police SI Exam Sample: The Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC) will conduct preliminary examination on December 26 for the recruitment of 2213 posts of Sub-Inspector (SI) and Sergeant. The recruitment was done in 2020 (Bihar Police SI Examination 2020), but the examination was postponed due to corona. Here we will give complete information about examination methods and syllabus.



Exam selectionProcess

There are three stages in the selection process for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2020- Written preliminary examination Written main exam Physical Performance Test (PET)

Exam Sample (Bihar Police SI Exam Sample)

BPSSC conducts two phases of written examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Bihar Police. These are the stages – primary and main. The method of examination is different for both primary and main examinations.

For preliminary examination

Bihar Police SI Prelims 2020 examination will be conducted in written form. Objective types of questions will be asked in multiple choice format. A minimum of 30% marks is required for the pre-examination. There is a negative marking of 0.2 marks for each error. It asks questions on general knowledge, current affairs. The question paper will have a total of 200 marks in which 100 questions will be asked. It will take 120 minutes (2 hours).

ImportantFor the exam

There will also be two papers in this exam, General Hindi and General Studies.

The general Hindi paper in this exam is of eligible format and to pass this paper candidates need to get only 30% marks.

It will also have a negative score of 0.2 for each wrong answer.

Both the question papers will be of 400 marks in which 200 questions will be asked.

You will get 4 hours for the exam.

Preliminary examination syllabus

General knowledge

History of India, Constitution of India, Indian Economy and Culture, Indian Agriculture, Commerce and Trade, Population, Environment and Urbanization, Geography of India and Bihar, Natural Resources, Relations between India and its Neighbors, Contemporary Issues of National and International Importance. , National and international organizations, goods and services tax, awards and honors, research and discovery, books and their authors, monuments and buildings, countries / capitals / currencies, important days and dates, etc.

Ongoing developments

This question paper will have questions based on current events. Such as- national and international news, important dates, current science, technology, sports and culture etc.

Course of main examination

Meaningful words for word purification (correcting inaccurate words), correcting sentences, Hindi grammar, verbal (active, passive and expressive), verbs (intransitive and transitive) One word for phrasing, Hindi verse, Hindi oratory, pronouns and punctuation, tenses, suffixes, antonyms, pronouns, nouns, word pairs, use of nouns, conjunctions and punctuation, compound word formation and composition, prefixes, synonyms, one word many words , Synonyms etc.

General Studies

In this paper you will be asked questions on general science, civics, Indian history, Indian geography, mathematics and mental abilities.

Mathematics and mental aptitude test

Number System, Introduction to Algebra, Total Numbers, Credit Numbers and Integers, Ratios and Proportions, Data Interpretation, SI and CI, Suits, Basic Geometric Concepts, Understanding Basic Figures, Quadrilaterals, Symmetry, Constructions, Dimensions, Degrees, Degrees, Degrees Profit -Loss, puzzle, blood relationship, trick sentences, similes, picture series, alphanumeric series and chat etc.

General science

Sound, light, natural phenomena, natural resources, electric currents and circuits, magnets and magnetism, environmental concerns, pollution, changes in matter, molecular composition, molecules, metals and non-metals, carbon, earth, acids, bases, salts, world, Speed, power, action and energy etc.

Civics

Understanding the Indian Constitution, Parliamentary Government, Judiciary, Democracy, Central Government, State Government, Local Government, Media, Gender Opening, Social Justice and Neglected, Diversity etc.

Indian history

Establishment of rural life and society, first empire, empire formation, social change, regional culture, distant lands, political development, culture and science, architecture, new kings and kingdoms, sultans of Delhi, women and reform, caste system, post-independence India, ancient civilization , Colonialism and Tribal Society, Historical Rebellion etc.

Indian Geography

Political Map of India Earth, Land, Air, Climate, Water, Oceans, Biosphere, Economics Geography (Resources, Man and Environment, Transport, Transport and International Trade, Population, Natural Threats and Management, Major Industries of the World) Human Geography Basics (People, Human activity, transportation, transportation and trade, human colonies), planets in the solar system, earth, plants and soil, resources and development etc.