Bihar Police SI Result 2022: 14,856 candidates selected in Bihar SI Main Examination, check your result – bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has released the results of Bihar Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant Main Examination (Bihar Police SI Result 2022). Candidates appearing for the examination can view their results through the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in. A total of 14856 candidates have been selected in the main examination as per the results notification. The Bihar SI exam was held on April 24.

Step 1- Candidates should first visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on the results link on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- The quality list of BPSSC SI main results will appear on the screen.

Step 4- Download and find your roll number and check your result.

The main result can be seen from the following link …

Bihar Police SI Main Outcome 2022

The main result is a list of roll numbers of candidates who sat for PET (Physical Fitness Test) in June. Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2022 will fill 2,213 posts including 1998 posts for Police SI and 198 posts for Sergeant. The BPSSC had advertised for the posts in August last year and the application process was started in August-September. Bihar Police SI Prelims Examination was held on 26th December 2021 and results were declared on 2nd February.