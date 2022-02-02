Bihar Police SI Result 2022: BPSSC SI Result 2022: Bihar Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant Recruitment Exam Result, check here – bpssc.bih.nic.in How to check the result announced on bpssc.bih.nic.in 2022

Bihar Police has announced the results of the preliminary written test for the posts of Sub-Inspector and Sergeant. Candidates can check their result (BPSSC SI Result 2022) by visiting the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission, bpssc.bih.nic.in. Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2020 examination was held on 26th December at various examination centers in the state. Online application for this recruitment started from 16th August, 2020. The deadline to apply is September 24, 2020. SI’s 1998 and Sergeant’s 215 posts will be filled.

BPSSC SI Result 2022: How to check your result



Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website- bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results option on the home page of the website.

Step 3: Then click on the link of the result of the preliminary examination for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police / Sergeant in Bihar Police.

Step 4: A PDF appears on your screen.

Step 5: Now check your roll number in it, if you have roll number then you have passed.