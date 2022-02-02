Bihar Police SI Result 2022: BPSSC SI Result 2022: Bihar Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant Recruitment Exam Result, check here – bpssc.bih.nic.in How to check the result announced on bpssc.bih.nic.in 2022
Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website- bpssc.bih.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the results option on the home page of the website.
Step 3: Then click on the link of the result of the preliminary examination for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police / Sergeant in Bihar Police.
Step 4: A PDF appears on your screen.
Step 5: Now check your roll number in it, if you have roll number then you have passed.
