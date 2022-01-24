Bihar Polytechnic Semester Exam: Why Bihar Polytechnic students are protesting against offline exams? Find out what’s the case – sbte Bihar Polytechnic students demand online or open book exam
The students tried to meet Technical Education Minister Sumit Kumar Singh to lodge their grievances with the board, but were unable to do so. The students have submitted a statement to the minister and the board opposing the offline exams.
Shivam Singh, a student, told Navbharat Times, “I have been positive for Corona for the last few days and my contact has also made my father and mother positive. My examination center is 200 kms away from my home. It can be life threatening for the members. Please give us relief by conducting the exam online or through open book
A student named Astha says, “I am a student of Bihar Diploma, I have lost many in the last few months due to Kovid. My uncle died in the first wave of Corona last year from which we could not get out that 2 months later my father also fell victim to Kovid and he too left us. Who could be more helpless than you? Our mother would not let us give Corona an exam.
A student named Aman says, “I want to beg and my examination center has been given to GP Motihari, there is no meal arrangement around it. It is also feared to be infected by traveling 300-400 kilometers. Therefore, I humbly request the Minister of Technical Education, Government of Bihar and the State Council of Technical Education to conduct the examinations of all diploma students online or through open books.
