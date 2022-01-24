Bihar Polytechnic Semester Exam: Why Bihar Polytechnic students are protesting against offline exams? Find out what’s the case – sbte Bihar Polytechnic students demand online or open book exam

Polytechnic students in Bihar are taking online or openbook exams. Polytechnic exam will be held on 27th January. In the increasing cases of corona epidemic this student is not ready for offline exams. Students enrolled in Bihar Polytechnic Institute (Private Polytechnic Institute with Government / Government Women) come from different districts of the state. The examination center of many students is at a distance of 200-400 km from home. Students say, how can they travel so much during an epidemic and give exams? Not only that, many students have contracted corona, which will deprive them of exams.

These students do not demand postponement of exams due to fear of delay in further studies. Students demand that their exam should be online / open book medium. He has been tweeting with the hashtag #SBTEBiharOnlineExamLo for the last several days to convey his demand to the State Board of Technical Education, Bihar.



The students tried to meet Technical Education Minister Sumit Kumar Singh to lodge their grievances with the board, but were unable to do so. The students have submitted a statement to the minister and the board opposing the offline exams.

Photo of the statement given to Minister Sumit Kumar Singh

Shivam Singh, a student, told Navbharat Times, “I have been positive for Corona for the last few days and my contact has also made my father and mother positive. My examination center is 200 kms away from my home. It can be life threatening for the members. Please give us relief by conducting the exam online or through open book

A student named Astha says, “I am a student of Bihar Diploma, I have lost many in the last few months due to Kovid. My uncle died in the first wave of Corona last year from which we could not get out that 2 months later my father also fell victim to Kovid and he too left us. Who could be more helpless than you? Our mother would not let us give Corona an exam.

A student named Aman says, “I want to beg and my examination center has been given to GP Motihari, there is no meal arrangement around it. It is also feared to be infected by traveling 300-400 kilometers. Therefore, I humbly request the Minister of Technical Education, Government of Bihar and the State Council of Technical Education to conduct the examinations of all diploma students online or through open books.