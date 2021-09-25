Bihar Recruitment 2021: Application Date Extended for 8853 Vacancies, Apply at statehealthsocietybihar.org

Bihar ANM Recruitment 2021: State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has invited applications for the Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) posts under advertisement number 05/2021. Candidates who have not submitted their application can apply through official website of SHSB i.e. statehealthsocietybihar.org on or before 03 October 2021.

A total of 8853 vacancies are available for Bihar ANM posts. Candidates willing to apply for State Health Society ANM Recruitment should have ANM Diploma and candidates age should not be more than 37 years.

Commission has issued notification for recruitment to these posts, salary will be up to 39 thousand

According to the notification released by the State Health Society Bihar (SHSB), the total number of vacancies is 8853. Out of these, the number of reserved posts are as follows:

UR- 2177

UR (F) – 1167

EWS – 665

EWS (F) – 323

MBC – 1088

MBC (F) – 597

SC-995

SC (F) – 531

BC-606

BC (F) – 314

ST- 86

ST (F) – 20

WBC- 284

Selected candidates on these posts will be given a pay scale of Rs 11,500. To apply for these posts, candidates should have Diploma (2 years full time) in Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) training course from a recognized ANM training institute. Registration of candidates from “Bihar Nurses Registration Council” will also be required. For complete details of educational qualification see the official notification.

Age Limit: For applying to the posts of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) should be 37 years for applying to the posts of General / EWS. General and EWS (Female)/BC/MBC (Male and Female) candidates age should be 40 years. SC/ ST category candidates age should be 42 years. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

Candidates can apply online for the post through official website statehealthsocietybihar.org till 03 October 2021.

Final result of civil services exam released, Shubham Kumar tops