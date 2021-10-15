BIHAR Satat Jivikoparjan Yojana Online Form Sustainable Living Scheme Apply Last Date

BIHAR Satat Jivikoparjan Yojana Online Form Sustainable Livelihood Scheme Apply Last Date

The Chief Minister of Bihar had launched the Sustainable Livelihood Scheme (Bihar Satat Jivikoparjan Yojana / Continual Livelihood Promotion Scheme) on 5 August 2018. Sustainable livelihood scheme was initially launched in 08 districts in the state. It was expanded to 16 districts of the state as a result of the encouragement of the scheme.To bring about 01 lakh poor families under the sustainable livelihood scheme, a master resource person is working on 35-40 families, the main objective of which is the scheme beneficiary. Will play the role of a collaborator in getting benefits.

Bihar Satat Jivikoparjan Yojana

Consequences of Prohibition: In a survey conducted by the Prohibition and Excise Department in 25 districts of the state of Bihar, it was found that 75% decline has been registered in the case of alcohol/drinking stress, 20% in liver and 25% in heart patients. There has also been a significant reduction in domestic violence in the family and atrocities on women and domestic violence.

sustainable livelihood plan Amount of assistance under BIHAR Satat Jivikoparjan Yojana, Purpose:

The most important goal of sustainable livelihood plan is prosperity in every poor family in the overall situation. Sustainable livelihood scheme announced by the Bihar State Government has been started mainly for the very poor families initially involved in the production and sale of country liquor and toddy and the targeted very poor families of other scheduled castes, tribes and other communities.

In Bihar state under “Sustainable livelihood scheme” for alternative employment (employment), goat and poultry farming and agricultural related activities, incense sticks manufacturing, and in any place where it seems suitable in the local form ₹ 60,000 to ₹ 1.00 There is a provision to make available up to Rs.

Under the Sustainable Livelihoods Scheme, the assistance/assistance given by the Bihar State Government can be used in the purchase of milch animals, goat and poultry, bee keeping, neera or incense sticks business and agricultural or other activities. The target of getting employment to about 01 lakh poor families was set in the state of Bihar.

Objectives and Components of Sustainable Livelihood Plan:

Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society (BRLPSJEEViKA) has been named as the implementing body for this scheme, “Sustainable Jeevika Yojana” – SJY. Sustainable livelihood plan. The main goal of this scheme is to cover 100,000 extremely poor households through an optimized Ultra-Poor Graduation Program.

The objective of the Sustainable Jeevika Yojana or Sustainable Livelihood Scheme is to empower the “extremely poor” families traditionally engaged in the production, transportation and sale of liquor/toddy in the country. In addition, the extremely poor under SC/ST communities, poor under other communities are also to be included in the gamut of the scheme through livelihood, capacity building and better access to finance.”

The components of the Sustainable Livelihood Scheme are designed based on the principles of the Ultra-Poor Graduation Program, which seeks a combination of complementary approvals – capacity building, livelihood gap support, transfer of productive assets, regularly in a comprehensive manner. Hand held etc. Program that can help promote a sustainable transition to employment/income generating activities.

Sustainable livelihood plan has four components; viz, 01) Capacity Building, 02) Livelihood Financing, 03) Participatory and Convergence and 04) Project Management; Each was created to address specific obstacles faced by extremely poor families.

Livelihood Gap Support Financing:

After the final approval of the extremely poor families, the village organizations will transfer the Livelihood Gap Assistance Fund (LGF) to their respective houses. During the initial period of 07 months, the village organization will provide Livelihood Gap Assistance Fund (₹1000 per month) per family directly to the families selected under Jeevika Yojana. During Quarter 01 of the financial year 2018-19, a total of 66 extremely poor families have received Livelihood Gap Assistance Fund from village organizations.

Community Resource Persons (CRPs) are involved in participatory identification support of extremely poor households within village organizations, as part of development of community cadre for extremely poor targeting under Sustainable Jeevika Yojana. As of June 2018, Jeevika has identified and trained 300 Community Resource Person teams (team of 03 members) for targeting the extremely poor.

Identification of targeted ultra-poor households Participatory identification of target households was launched and as of June 2018, 5095 targeted households have been supported in 1695 districts. Initially the Panchayat Cluster with high concentration of SC/ST community and disadvantaged families was selected to target extremely poor.

Identification of Master Resource Person (MRP) for Sustainable Livelihood Planning:

Identification of Master Resource Person (MRP) is required for additional resource of community cadre for regular coaching, confidence building, livelihood mapping, enterprise selection and training, household level monitoring, etc. Identified. With an aim to bring the ultra-poor families into the JEEVIKA fold and train them, in turn, facilitating the extremely poor graduate vision. After the approval of the Sat Jeevika Yojana by the State Government, a total of 148 master resource persons were selected and trained.

Enterprise selection and transfer of productive assets Trained master resource persons conducted micro-planning for the very poor households. On the basis of livelihood, the micro-planning village organization transfers the productive assets to the target households. Village organizations conduct procurement of productive assets following community procurement norms. During Quarter 1 of FY 2018-19, trained master resource persons conducted micro-planning of 193 extremely poor kin households and village organizations transferred productive assets to 49 such households.

To get more information about Sustainable Livelihood Scheme Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society State Rural Livelihoods Mission (SRLM), Bihar Sign In Navigation Log in