Bihar School Open News: How did I stay in Bihar, open school, why did the student respond?

The eighth-grader, after returning from school on Monday, said he was a little uncomfortable entering the school but everything became normal after meeting his friends. The Bihar government is busy resting after the second wave of corona weakens. Meanwhile, schools from class I to VIII also started in the state from Monday. Students returned to their school with mixed reactions.In accordance with the guidelines issued by the government, the school took full care of the Kovid protocol. Attendance of students in primary schools on the first day was normal. In some schools the students arrived, in some the children’s attendance was not significant. It is believed that parents are still scared of Corona, perhaps because of this they are a little confused about sending their children to school. However, school operators are saying that the situation will change soon. Once the school opens, parents will have to send their children to school.

Read also: – Bhabua Municipal Council scam echoed in Nitish’s public court, CM says – If the case goes right, he will not release anyone

Find out the condition of schools in Patna

Mary D’Cruz, vice-principal of St. Michael’s High School (SMHS), Patna, said some students from class VI to VIII came to school on the first day. Elementary classes at the school are expected to resume from next week. Seema Singh, headmistress of St. Karens High School, claimed that about 30 per cent of students from sixth to eighth grade reached the school. The Kovid protocol was strictly followed. During the lunch break, students ate food in their classroom. He said a decision on offline classes for students in grades one to five would be made in the next few days, depending on Corona’s situation.

READ Also Covishield, Covaxin combination elicits better immunogenicity than two doses of same vaccine, says ICMR study - Corona 'cocktail of vaccine' safe! ICMR Study Revealed - Covaxin, Covishield Combo Showing Better Results Now the Bihar government will also keep data on private school students

Schools opened with the Kovid protocol

About 40 per cent students from class I to V reached DAV Public School-Valmi on Monday, while 60 per cent students from class VI to V participated in the offline class. School principal MK Das said the entire campus was cleaned before the children entered the school and after they left. The school administration is fully complying with the Kovid protocol.

Bihar School Open News: What was the scene of reopened schools in Bihar, see what the students said VIDEO

Cinemas opened in the state, find out how enthusiastic the audience is

Multiplexes and cinema halls have been allowed to open in Bihar after the Kovid guidelines were relaxed. It reopened on Monday with 50 percent capacity and composite results were seen in the city. Many cinema hall owners said the performance was better than the first wave this time. Looking at the response from people, we are running three shows every day. The release of the new film in the coming weeks is likely to attract more people.

