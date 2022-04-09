Bihar SSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Government Job Notification to fill 2187 vacancies on bssc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has issued notification of 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (Bihar SSC CGL Exam 2022). The Commission has invited applications for more than 2000 posts of Secretariat Assistant, Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade-C and Auditor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in.The online application process for BSSC 3rd CGL Recruitment Exam 2022 will start from 14th April 2022 and will continue till 17th May 2022. Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in the primary and main examinations respectively. Those who pass the prelim exam will have to apply for the main exam. Separate notification for BSSC CGL Main Exam will be published later. Candidates for Bihar BSSC Main Examination will be selected on the basis of 1: 5 writ total vacancies.

Vacancy details for Bihar BSSC CGL Exam 2022

Secretariat Assistant – 1360 posts

Planning Assistant – 125 posts

Malaria Inspector – 74 posts

Data Entry Operator Grade-C – 02 Posts

Auditor – 626 posts

Total number of vacancies – 2187 posts

Who can apply?

Candidates with graduate degree in any stream from any recognized university or institution can apply for Bihar SSC 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination 2022. Candidates should have minimum age of 21 years and maximum age of 37 years (for male candidates) and 40 years (for female candidates). However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules.

Application fee

Candidates in General, OBC and EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs.540 / -. The application fee for SC, ST and Divyang candidates is Rs. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Notification of Bihar SSC CGL Recruitment Examination 2022