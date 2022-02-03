bihar students took Class 12 exam in the light of car headlights in Motihari

Intermediate examination is starting from February 1 in Bihar. The news of a major negligence in the intermediate examination has come to light from Motihari district of the state. Where students took the exam till 8 pm in the headlights of vehicles due to lack of lighting. A video of students taking exams in the headlights of vehicles has also surfaced.

According to the information received, this case is of Harendra Kishore College, Motihari. Where the examination of Hindi was to be held in the second shift from 2 o’clock. But till 4:30 pm, neither the answer book nor the question paper was given to the students. After which the students created a ruckus. The information about the uproar was received by the senior administrative and police officer. After which they reached the spot.

The examination started at 4:30 pm after the arrival of the police and administrative officer. But due to the lack of lighting in the college, students had to take the exam under the headlights of vehicles. The examinees gave the Hindi examination till about 8 pm, but according to the rules, this examination was to end only at 5 pm. The students were very angry because of taking the exam with the help of headlights of vehicles.

Regarding the delay in the second shift examination, Motihari District Magistrate Shisrat Kapil Ashok said that the examination has started late due to the disturbance in the seating arrangement. Along with this, the DEO of Motihari has been asked to investigate the matter and submit the report. At the same time, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that during the examination another situation had arisen there, so that arrangement was made and instructions have also been given in this regard.

Let us inform that the 12th examination of Bihar Board will run in two shifts till February 14. For the first shift, the timings have been fixed from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and for the second shift from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. It has been asked to strictly follow the corona protocol during the examination. Wearing of masks and social distancing is mandatory.