Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2022 Latest Update: 50 thousand teachers in Bihar will be recruited soon, find out when the joining letter will be available in the new year Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2022 Latest Update

Highlights 50,000 teachers will be recruited in Bihar soon.

The joining letter will be received on 25th February.

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2022 Latest Update: The Bihar government’s education department has set a date for issuing appointment letters to primary teachers. The education department has said that appointment letters will be issued to all primary teachers on February 25. In any case, the verification of the certificate will be completed before February 25, the letter said.



Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Education, has directed all the district education officers to complete the verification of the credentials of the selected candidates for the post of primary school teachers in the state by the third week of February. If the verification is not done within the prescribed time, action may be taken against the district education officer, the government has said.

The letter also said that the verification situation in Patna, Saran and Purnia divisions was not good. In the month of August, more than 38,000 candidates have been selected in two rounds of counseling for the recruitment of sixth phase primary teachers. In this context, the employed teacher candidate had also staged demonstrations in several places, and had also started campaigning on Twitter.

Counseling process is underway for recruitment of 90 thousand 762 posts in primary schools. Under this, 38,000 teachers have been selected in the last two rounds of counseling. There were two rounds of counseling in July and August. The counseling process for the third round in this ranking is to be completed by January 28, in which 12495 posts are to be filled. Thus, around 50,000 candidates are expected to get appointment letters, including 38,000 candidates already selected.

Regarding the distribution of appointment letters on February 25, the education department has once again directed all the districts to make it mandatory to verify the educational and training certificates of the selected candidates before the scheduled date of the third week of February.