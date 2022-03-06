Bihar: There was competition to get ahead in the race! DGP fell face to face, fellow runners were surprised

A video of Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) SK Singhal is going viral on social media. It is seen in the video that DGP SK Singhal is participating in the race along with other police staff. He came out running, but before the finishing line, he lost his balance and fell on his face. The IPS officers running behind in the ground picked him up.

According to media reports, his nose and face have been hurt. His first aid was provided on the spot. After that left the program. The incident is being told on 26 February. However, its video has now surfaced.

The 50 meter race was organized on the closing ceremony of Police Week at Bihar Military Police Ground (BMP Ground) in Patna. Only IPS officers had to run in this race. The DGP had joined the race to encourage the officers. All the IPS officers were happy that their captain was running with them.

Perhaps he started running fast in the race to get ahead. In this affair, he fell down on his face. You can watch the video of the incident below.

The DGP of Bihar fell on his face while running. In fact, a 50 meter running competition was organized on the closing ceremony of the Police Week at the Bihar Military Police Ground. In which the IPS officers had to run, but in the race to get ahead, the DGP fell on his face. The incident is of 26 February. pic.twitter.com/io6kvPIOWV — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) March 5, 2022

