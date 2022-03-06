Sports

Bihar: There was competition to get ahead in the race! DGP fell face to face, fellow runners were surprised

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bihar: There was competition to get ahead in the race! DGP fell face to face, fellow runners were surprised
Written by admin
Bihar: There was competition to get ahead in the race! DGP fell face to face, fellow runners were surprised

Bihar: There was competition to get ahead in the race! DGP fell face to face, fellow runners were surprised

Bihar: There was competition to get ahead in the race! DGP fell face to face, fellow runners were surprised

A video of Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) SK Singhal is going viral on social media. It is seen in the video that DGP SK Singhal is participating in the race along with other police staff. He came out running, but before the finishing line, he lost his balance and fell on his face. The IPS officers running behind in the ground picked him up.

According to media reports, his nose and face have been hurt. His first aid was provided on the spot. After that left the program. The incident is being told on 26 February. However, its video has now surfaced.

The 50 meter race was organized on the closing ceremony of Police Week at Bihar Military Police Ground (BMP Ground) in Patna. Only IPS officers had to run in this race. The DGP had joined the race to encourage the officers. All the IPS officers were happy that their captain was running with them.

Perhaps he started running fast in the race to get ahead. In this affair, he fell down on his face. You can watch the video of the incident below.

The post Bihar: There was a competition to get ahead in the race! DGP fell face to face, fellow runner was shocked appeared first on Jansatta.

READ Also  Liam Coen rumored to take over as Rams' new offensive coordinator


#Bihar #competition #ahead #race #DGP #fell #face #face #fellow #runners #surprised

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment