Bihar torrential rains forecast: Indian Meteorological Department warns of torrential rains in Bihar till August 28

Highlights Warning of torrential rains in Bihar till Saturday

The IMD issued a warning of heavy rains

In 48 hours torrential downpours can occur- IMD

More rains are expected in East Bihar

Patna

Patna and several other places in the state received light to moderate rains on Thursday, while the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fairly extensive rains in Bihar till Saturday. Meanwhile, the Patna Meteorological Department on Friday issued a yellow signal for torrential rains at one or two places in West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi and Madhubani districts with thunderstorms with thunderstorms in most districts of the state.

More rains are expected in East Bihar

Rainfall intensity is likely to be relatively high in the eastern part of the state. The south-central districts of the state, including Patna, Gaya and Nalanda, are likely to receive showers at several places on Friday and some places on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Bihar coronavirus: If third wave of corona occurs, Bihar will need 17,000 ICU beds, Task Force report

Rain warning on Saturday

The IMD on Friday issued an orange warning of torrential to heavy rains in Bihar alone with thunderstorms and thunderstorms and a yellow alert for torrential rains on Saturday. The yellow warning from the IMD tells officials to be vigilant for extreme weather developments and to be vigilant for such weather conditions.

Patna Ayash case: Patna Ayansh case gets a new twist, father Alok Singh sent to jail, innocent suffering from rare disease

Rain due to monsoon trough line

The rains in the region are due to favorable monsoon trough line and humid south winds from the Bay of Bengal. The IMD said the western part of the monsoon trough was heading to the foothills of the Himalayas on Thursday evening and is expected to move slowly southwards from August 28.

Bihar Politics: NDM has competition to hold ‘Janata Darbar’ in Bihar, now Manjhi’s party is also preparing

On the other hand, the eastern part of the monsoon trough was passing through Hardoi which leads to Varanasi, Daltonganj, Digha and the Bay of Bengal. By Friday, strong south and northeast winds are expected to blow from the Bay of Bengal towards northeast India.

Heavy rains are expected in Bihar till Saturday

Due to the weather conditions in the region, the IMD has said in its All India Evening Bulletin that torrential to heavy rains are likely in Bihar till Saturday. Bihar, meanwhile, has received 16% extra rainfall so far this monsoon. According to data available on the IMD website, Bihar received 883.9 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 26, compared to 763.5 mm during the same period.

