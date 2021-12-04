Bijnor Road Break During Innaugration Kumar Vishwas Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Vinod Kapri Took A Dig On It

During the inauguration in Bijnor, the road was broken due to the breaking of coconut, about which Kumar Vishwas, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh and Vinod Kapri took a jibe.

During the inauguration of the newly constructed road in Bijnor, BJP MLA Suchi Chaudhary broke a coconut on it, but surprisingly, the road broke instead of coconut. This incident not only exposed the corruption going on in the Irrigation Department of Bijnor, as well as the administration also came under the target of the people. While famous poet Kumar Vishwas has quipped about the matter, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh also wrote tauntingly that seize the coconut property.

Kumar Vishwas took a jibe at the incident that happened during coconut breaking in Bijnor and wrote, “Many congratulations to the coconut.” At the same time, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at the matter and wrote, “Road broke, coconut is guilty. Seize its property.” Congress leader Pankhuri Pathak targeted CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi over the Bijnor incident.

Pankhuri Pathak wrote on the breakdown of the road in Bijnor, “It seems that the road was as hollow as the development of Yogi-Modi.” Filmmaker Vinod Kapri wrote, “Na khaunga na khaane dunga.” The truth of the word. Famous comedian Rajiv Nigam wrote, “Yogi ji should be written on the side of this road, ‘Please don’t break coconuts on the road, this is government property’. Don’t harm it.”

Journalist Rohini Singh took a jibe at the Uttar Pradesh government over the incident and wrote, “Gabnaab ho gaya in Bijnor. Irrigation Department constructed a road at a cost of 1.64 crores and BJP MLA reached to inaugurate it. As the coconut was broken for the inauguration, his injury broke the road. The development of Uttar Pradesh broke down and fell there, now the matter is being investigated.

Journalist Mohammad Zubair wrote, “Now I know why the government is continuously banning the comedian. The government itself is doing comedy with the people.” Let us inform that after the breakdown of the road, the legislature had expressed displeasure and along with its supporters also created a ruckus against the irrigation department.