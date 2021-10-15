Bike-scooty drivers should pay attention, will not do this work, then the car can give more mileage! What are the Fuel Saving Tips for Motorcycle and Scooty Riders

Your motorcycle or scooty has good mileage according to the company, but can’t even get around it on road? In such a situation, either there is a problem with your car or there is something lacking in the way you drive. Let us know what are the things through which bike and scooty riders can save fuel:

These things should be done: Try to drive at a steady speed. The vehicle must have the correct tire pressure. That is, there should be proper air in it. Also adjust the drive chain tension properly and get your engine tuned and serviced regularly by your vehicle’s authorized workshop or a good craftsman/mechanic.

What not to do?: Do not press and hold the clutch lever while driving. Do not run the engine in low gear for a long time. Do not park your motorcycle in direct sunlight as it causes evaporation of petrol. Also, do not press the brake pedal while riding. Do not increase engine RPM during traffic stop, “off” engine if halt is more than 30 seconds. Do not cover the inlet of the air filter assembly. Do not cover the engine front and side. This can prevent smooth air flow to the engine fins required for air cooling and the engine can run at high temperatures.

At the same time, engine oil is a major determinant for efficient motorcycle performance and increased engine life. To check this, the car should be on the main stand. Check engine oil level using dipstick. The engine oil level should be maintained between the upper and lower level marks of the dipstick. If necessary, top up the engine oil on the dipstick to the top level. If engine oil needs to be changed, change it.

Not only this, the bike battery requires periodic maintenance to ensure a long and hassle free life. Check it at regular intervals for reliable battery performance. Check the electrolyte level against the top and bottom markings on the battery shell.