‘Bikini Girl’ Archana Gautam, who is fighting with Hastinapur, got angry, said – no one tells Hema Malini anything

‘Bikini Woman’ Archana Gautam, who is fighting with Hastinapur, got indignant, said – no one tells Hema Malini anything

The bugle for the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections has sounded. On this election season, the political ambiance has additionally heated up relating to the Hastinapur meeting seat of Meerut. Archana Gautam is within the fray from Congress from this seat. Viral footage of Archana Gautam are behind the arrival of discussions. Archana has come beneath the goal of Hindu Mahasabha after her footage in bikini went viral. Responding to this, Archana has said that individuals mustn’t combine her career and political profession. Additionally, he said that even in Mathura, Hema Malini was gained by the folks.

Speaking to News18, Archana Gautam said, “I wish to say solely that these who are saying that in a holy metropolis like Hastinapur, I used to be given a ticket, however in a holy metropolis like Mathura, Hema Malini was additionally gained. Why such discrimination in opposition to me?”

Archana Gautam questioned the folks concentrating on her and said, “She is Hema Malini and he or she has labored with Amitabh Bachchan and I’ve performed movies with small heroes or South, so the query is being raised. . Or as a result of I come from Dalit neighborhood?

On being focused by the Hindu Mahasabha, Archana said, “The way in which they (Hindu Mahasabha) are concentrating on and accusing me, I simply wish to inform them that I’ve not killed anybody. These who rape somebody are additionally contesting elections, I’ve not killed anybody.”

Archana said that she is a easy lady who needs to face on her personal ft. She said that she needs to advance girls and advance her folks. Allow us to let you know that Archana Gautam has been Miss UP within the yr 2014 and Miss Bikini India within the yr 2018. Archana has additionally represented India at Miss Bikini World in Malaysia. Archana Gautam began her performing profession in 2015 with a cameo position within the Bollywood movie Nice Grand Masti.