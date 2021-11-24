Bilal Ahmed martyred fighting terrorists in Baramulla got Shaurya Chakra mother went to take honor sobbed filled with emotions

Jammu and Kashmir SPO Bilal Ahmed Magrey had shown indomitable courage in evacuating civilians and engaging terrorists despite being seriously injured during an anti-militancy operation in Baramulla in 2019.

Special Police Officer Bilal Ahmed Magrey, who was martyred in the line of duty in the 2019 anti-terrorist operation in Kashmir’s Baramulla, was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously on Tuesday. This is the third highest gallantry award given in time of peace. On behalf of the martyr son, his mother Sara Begum received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. During this, when the son Bilal Ahmed Magrey was being told about the sacrifice and sacrifice, his mother Sara Begum wept bitterly. With great difficulty she could hold back her tears.

Jammu and Kashmir SPO Bilal Ahmed Magrey had shown indomitable courage in evacuating civilians and engaging terrorists despite being seriously injured during an anti-militancy operation in Baramulla in 2019. He was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his sacrifice and sacrifice for the country. President Ram Nath Kovind presented this honor to his mother Sara Begum on Tuesday at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. before this

The citation given to him states that “While SPO Bilal Ahmed was evacuating civilians, the hiding terrorist attacked him and his operational associates indiscriminately, hurling several grenades and firing. Due to this, he and party commander SI Amar Deep and a civilian Sonu Lal also suffered serious injuries. Bilal Ahmed continued to save the people till his last breath.

Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16th Bihar Regiment, who led Indian troops against the Chinese attack in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in June last year, was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra. Four other soldiers, Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren, Havildar (Gunner) K Palani, Naik Deepak Singh and Sepoy Gurtej Singh were awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously. These brave soldiers had sacrificed their lives while fighting with Chinese soldiers in the violent clash that took place in Galwan Valley on June 15 last year. Santosh Babu’s wife B Santoshi and mother Manjula received the award at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

#WATCH , J&K SPO Bilal Ahmad Magray awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously for showing indomitable courage in evacuating civilians & engaging terrorists despite being seriously injured during a counter-terror operation in Baramulla in 2019. His mother Sara Begum received the award pic.twitter.com/XlmHQ0TGqg — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

The Maha Vir Chakra is the second highest wartime gallantry award after the Param Vir Chakra. Havildar Tejinder Singh of the 3rd Medium Regiment was part of the Indian Army team in the skirmish in Galwan Valley. He has been awarded the Vir Chakra. The Vir Chakra is the country’s third highest gallantry award for wartime. Naib Soren’s wife Lakshmi Mani Soren, Havaldar Palani’s wife Vanathi Devi and Naik Singh’s wife Rekha Singh received the award from the President.

Sepoy Gurtej Singh’s mother Prakash Kaur and father Virsa Singh received the Vir Chakra from the President. On Tuesday, the President conferred one Maha Vir Chakra (posthumous), six Kirti Chakra (five posthumously), 10 Vir Chakra (eight posthumously) and 15 Shaurya Chakra (nine posthumous) in two separate ceremonies at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.