Bilash Gaming Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more in May 2021



Bilash Gaming is likely one of the hottest Free Fire content material creators in India. He performs the battle royale recreation on each PC and cellular gadgets.

Bilash Gaming presently has a subscriber rely of 1.26 million on YouTube. He gained 40k subscribers and 5.85 million views in the final 30 days.

This text takes a have a look at Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and different particulars.

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 325410142.

Lifetime stats

Bilash Gaming’s lifetime stats

Bilash Gaming has performed 18118 squad video games and has received on 6504 events, making his win fee 35.89%. He has 88471 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of seven.62.

In relation to the duo mode, the YouTuber has performed 3523 matches and has secured 1164 victories, translating to a win fee of 33.04%. With 13457 frags to his identify, he has a K/D ratio of 5.70 in this mode.

Bilash Gaming has performed 1583 solo video games and has triumphed in 173 of them, sustaining a win fee of 10.92%. He has 3584 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of two.54.

Ranked stats

Bilash Gaming’s ranked stats

Bilash Gaming has performed 248 squad matches in the continuing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 56 of them, translating to a win fee of twenty-two.58%. With a K/D ratio of 8.41, he has 1615 frags in this mode.

The content material creator has additionally performed 36 ranked duo video games and has received on 15 events, sustaining a win fee of 41.66%. He has 225 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 10.71.

Bilash Gaming is but to play a recreation in the ranked solo mode this season.

Observe: The stats in this text have been recorded on the time of writing. They’re topic to alter because the content material creator continues to play more video games in Free Fire.

Bilash Gaming’s YouTube channel

Bilash Gaming has been posting movies on his YouTube channel since July 2019. He presently has 427 movies and 69 million mixed views on the channel.

Readers can click on right here to test it out.

Bilash Gaming’s social media handles

Listed here are the hyperlinks to Bilash Gaming’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click on right here

Discord server: Click on right here

