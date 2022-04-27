bilateral relations between India and Pakistan rests on premise that Pakistan is failed state due to the chaotic and politically unstable situation in the country

Dr. Manan Dwivedi, Shonit Nayan

The foundation of bilateral relations between India and Pakistan

The turmoil of bilateral relations between India and Pakistan rests on the premise that Pakistan is a failed state due to the chaotic, chaotic and politically unstable situation in the country. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, though he transformed from a mere cricket icon to a serious political leader, could not live up to his 2019 declaration, “I will bring you the World Cup.” Given Imran Khan’s change in foreign policy and principles of diplomacy, it would be foolish to expect a miracle to emerge from the post of newly appointed Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif has inherited a pandemic-ravaged economy, and his first reaction to the nation of Pakistan—that he would turn Pakistan into a “paradise for investment”—was too much in the light of blunders made by the outgoing prime minister. Looks juicy.

Pakistan in the vicious poverty trap network of Dragon Force

Alliances and partnerships with China through the geo-economic and geo-political instruments of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative have already ruined Pakistan’s economy, turning it into a debt-ridden nation. which is largely owned by elite business interests of the People’s Republic of China. Furthermore, India need not expect anything more since the Imran Khan regime, which, noting Imran Khan’s heartfelt praise of Prime Minister Modi and the Indian foreign policy regime, was a successful, but By walking a very hard tight rope. By doing so, he earned the ire of the domestic system in Pakistan, and provided weapons of criticism to the rest of the political opposition.

Imran Khan’s changing attitude

People began to regard him as a pro-India prime minister, who was largely soft on New Delhi, which is a politically incorrect posture to be considered officially in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. No miracle should be expected from the new arrangement led by Shahbaz Sharif, as Pakistan’s relations with the United States also need immediate improvement.

Although Pakistan has enjoyed the privileged stature of a “front-line state” in larger South Asia since the end of the Cold War, India’s incursion into the Afghan neighborhood with Pakistan has a slightly different scenario. Pakistan was isolated by the US, and when Prime Minister Imran Khan began preaching to the US about the greater Western role in providing aid and immediate handling of the growing humanitarian disaster in the nation state of Afghanistan. For. US-Pakistan relations also need a revamp, and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif needs to move beyond the comprehension of a failed and border state, to raise Pakistan’s stature in the large Islamic community of states and the larger international system.

Tough diplomatic areas of Shahbaz Sharif government

The Shahbaz Sharif government will be serving Pakistan well if it approaches the World Bank and the IMF for loans and aid and attempts to bring about structural reforms in Pakistan’s dilapidated economy. In addition, selling to China through the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative needs to be discussed, as the consequences of Pakistan’s move to Africa’s failed indebted states with Chinese participation are just around the corner. can. Thus, the post-Imran Khan government may be able to talk only because regional and global unrest in the energy and geo-economic scenarios requires a cooperative act by a South Asian state, but is the sole component of Pakistan’s foreign policy. The major pillar is based on a. Not much change is expected with the anti-India outlook, change in guard.

Why is Pakistan important to India?

Pakistan is a major regional piece in the power struggle between the United States, China and Russia. Any strategy from New Delhi in dealing with the new government in Islamabad will depend on Pakistan’s assessment of the political trajectory after Imran. In this enigma, two important factors stand out—the changing nature of civil-military relations in Pakistan, and the growing fragility of Pakistan’s politics due to the deepening economic crisis and social contradictions.

Why does India matter to Pakistan?

Involving India is unlikely to be a high priority for the new Islamabad government. As such, many other things remain persistent on its tension plate, such as the revival strategy for its flagged economic fortune, the stabilization of the Durand Line with Afghanistan, and major Middle East countries including Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Rebalancing your relationship with Traditionally, the first foreign visit of a Prime Minister of Pakistan is often to Saudi Arabia and China, due to Pakistan’s strong strategic ties with these two countries.

Pakistan, which has traditionally had good relations with the West and China, is finding it difficult to maintain a balance in its great power relationship. While the military and the new government are eager to restore ties with the US, Imran Khan has made it difficult for them. Imran Khan’s repeated praise for India’s independent foreign policy was a criticism of the Pakistan military that has long bolstered Islamabad’s international ties.

way forward

New Delhi should take note of a possible change in Pakistan’s strategic stance due to the current crisis. The good news from Pakistan is that India is not part of the argument between the political classes or between Imran Khan and the “deep state” represented by the military.

In addition, Pakistan’s recently released National Security Policy, 2022-26, seeks to accompany Pakistan in emerging global trends and identify policy objectives and priority areas where Pakistan should invest its national resources in order to ensure the most beneficial results. Under the principles of this policy document, Pakistan seeks to improve its relations with India as part of its policy of peace at home and abroad. And in a broader framework, this policy document directs – “A balanced and adequately resourced foreign policy that minimizes conflicts while protecting and advancing national interests through political and economic diplomacy. An India that has a precise understanding of the changing geopolitics of Pakistan will be able to deal with Islamabad in a better way.

(Dr. Manan is Assistant Professor of International Relations and International Organization at the Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi. Shonit Nayan, India Smart Cities Mission, is a Fellow. Views expressed here are personal.)