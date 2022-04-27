Bill Clinton says he couldn’t have done anything to prevent Putin’s aggression in Ukraine



Former President Bill Clinton said on Tuesday that as US leader he could do nothing to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path to authoritarianism and his aggressive attacks on Ukraine.

“I don’t believe we can do anything to prevent this,” Clinton said in a speech at Brown University.

Clinton denied that her administration did anything to isolate Russia or to personally oppose Putin in the 1990s, when her administration oversaw NATO expansion after the collapse of the Soviet Union. “It’s not true that we did anything to isolate, insult or ignore Putin. This is the biggest bullfight you will ever hear,” Clinton said.

Clinton said Putin’s desire to build a “klepto-state” and undermine democracy was not clear during his first term as president. Clinton said of Putin, “Towards the end of his second term, it is clear that he wants to live forever.” “I don’t believe we could have done what we could.”

The Clinton administration’s decision to expand NATO, which began as a Cold War-era agreement between European countries and the United States to prevent the expansion of the Soviet Union, has been criticized in Russia’s two-month-old aggression in Ukraine. Putin justified the expansion of NATO to the east and the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO as a justification for his attack on Ukrainian cities.

Rajan Menon, author of “The Conflict in Ukraine: The Unwinding of the Cold War Order,” argued that the Clinton administration excluded Russia from the new European system after the economic collapse of the Soviet Union. But Clinton said Tuesday that Russia would be welcomed to NATO.

“They (Russia) had nothing to do with joining NATO if they thought their biggest security threat would come from non-state actors,” Clinton said.

Describing his administration’s actions in cooperating with Russia, Clinton relates to an example where the “neo-cons” rhetoric and the prospect of a Republican presidency scared Putin from further disarmament.

Prior to the 2000 US presidential election, Clinton said she had met with Putin, who took over the presidency of Russia that year and discussed an existing agreement to withdraw NATO, EU and Russian forces from each country’s border to reduce tensions between the West and India. Former Soviet Union.

“We had a great time, but I wasn’t sure what to do [Putin] At the meeting, Clinton reminded Putin that he would not withdraw troops from the border, which Putin’s predecessor Boris Yeltsin agreed to do because he was concerned that if George W. Bush won the election, the Republican administration would not abide by the agreement.

“I read everything these neo-connoisseurs are saying, and I don’t think they’re going to do it. I think they’re going to stick with you,” Clinton reminded Putin.

Putin asked if Bush could win the election, according to Clinton, who said Bush could win the election but then-Vice President Al Gore was likely to win.

According to Clinton, Putin said, “OK, if [Gore] To win, he needs a win. So as soon as he comes into office we will do this deal and he will get some encouragement and I will get the contract that I have signed up for. “

Clinton said she described the episode as “first, Putin was smart. And second, personally, he was honest with me.”

“All these people, they can win for a while,” Clinton said of authoritarian leaders such as Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. “But they can’t win in the long run because it doesn’t make sense – like the people of Ukraine are teaching Putin every day. “

Clinton was speaking at a memorial service for Casey Shearer – the son of Clinton’s longtime friend and adviser Derek Shearer – a Brown University student who died suddenly of an unknown heart attack a few days before graduating in May 2000.

The former president also defended the decision to welcome China to the WTO.

“Did I make a mistake in giving them the status of their favorite nation?” Clinton asked China. “You could argue around that flat, but considering what we knew then, I don’t think so, because I thought it would be better if we put them in a system where at least we could have a legal forum to challenge the illegal. Action, and where we can at least encourage them to work with the rest of the world. “