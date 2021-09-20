Bill Cruz en route to the Dolpins

All Allen had to do was to convert the first touchdown to Devin Singletary, who ran for 46 yards. But Allen ended with two scoring passes, in the middle of Diggs in the second quarter and Dawson Knox in early possession of the second half. After that, it was 21-0 and the lead felt unmistakable.

After winning last week in New England, the Dolphins could emerge as the most comfortable division leader in the league on Sunday. Instead, they trailed by 14 points in the middle of the first quarter, lost their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, to a rib injury, and made three first-half turnovers, a trilogy of disappointments: a red-zone rumble, An interception and a pressed punt in the Buffalo area.

“Just a bang,” said Bills safety Micah Hyde, who finished with 7 tackles and a sack.

The Bills sacked Tagovailoa twice in the first three plays of the game, and then they had a bad day. On Miami’s second possession, Tagovailoa absorbed a blindside clean shot from AJ Apanesa, which slammed him onto the grass as his fourth-down pass was incomplete to Jaylen Waddle. Tagovailoa spent a few minutes on the ground before walking to the side, clutching his ribs, and headed to the locker room on a cart.

Like a new homeowner who continues to scour real estate listings after closing, the Dolphins didn’t seem quite sure about Tagovailoa, knocking him out of the game during their playoff chase last season, and then He publicly and privately confirmed earlier this month that he was their starter, despite multiple reports of Miami’s interest in acquiring Dehoun Watson.

And now the Dolphins will have to proceed with Tagovailoa’s status unclear for next week’s game in Las Vegas. They do not see the Bills again until the eighth week, and although it is possible that rookie Patriots quarterback Mac Jones would lead an escalation in New England controversy, it is most likely that Buffalo will be in first place, as Now, last season, its case as one of the best teams in the growing AFC