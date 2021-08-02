Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates Finalize Divorce

The divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates is now final.

A King County Superior Court judge in Washington state signed the dissolution decree on Monday, ending the 27-year marriage between influential Foundation co-founders Bill and Melinda Gates while leaving details of how the couple divided one of history’s greatest fortunes shrouded in mystery.

Public documents showed billions of dollars in shares were transferred to Ms French Gates’ name following the public announcement in May of their plans to divorce. Forbes now estimates Ms. French Gates’ net worth at $ 3.2 billion, although she may be much higher. The magazine estimates Mr. Gates’ net worth at $ 131 billion.

The separation agreement that determined the division of assets was “not filed with the court,” according to a note scribbled in blue ink on one of the court documents. It’s unclear, for example, who will receive their 66,000-square-foot lakefront estate in suburban Seattle.

The couple’s three children are all over 18, so no custody agreement was necessary. The court document said neither party had requested an official name change, although Ms French Gates has publicly used her last name alongside her married name since their separation.